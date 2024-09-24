Community Development Sustainable Solutions

Hosted by

Community Development Sustainable Solutions

About this event

Miss Juneteenth USA 2024

4901 State St.

East St Louis, IL 62205

Little Miss and Jr. Miss Juneteenth National Pageant
$25
This ticket is for the Little Miss (Ages 7-10) and Jr. Miss (Ages 11-14) National pageant which will be held on Friday October 11, 2024 at 5:00pm.
Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant
$25
This ticket is for the Miss Juneteenth USA National pageant which will be held on Saturday October 12, 2024 at 5:00pm.
2-night Combo ticket for Friday and Saturday Night Pageant
$40
This ticket is for the Little Miss (Ages 7-10) and Jr. Miss (Ages 11-14) National pageant which will be held on Friday October 11, 2024 at 5:00pm and also the Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant which will be held on Saturday October 12, 2024 at 5:00pm.
Child’s Little Miss and Jr. Miss Juneteenth National Pageant
$15
This ticket is for a child under 17, the Little Miss (Ages 7-10) and Jr. Miss (Ages 11-14) National pageant which will be held on Friday October 11, 2024 at 5:00pm.
Child’s Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant
$15
This ticket is for a child under 17, the Miss Juneteenth USA National pageant which will be held on Saturday October 12, 2024 at 5:00pm.
Child’s 2-night Combo ticket for Friday and Saturday Night P
$25
This ticket is for a child under 17, the Little Miss (Ages 7-10) and Jr. Miss (Ages 11-14) National pageant which will be held on Friday October 11, 2024 at 5:00pm and also the Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant which will be held on Saturday October 12, 2024 at 5:00pm.
Add a donation for Community Development Sustainable Solutions

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!