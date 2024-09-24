Miss Juneteenth USA 2024

Little Miss and Jr. Miss Juneteenth National Pageant
$25
This ticket is for the Little Miss (Ages 7-10) and Jr. Miss (Ages 11-14) National pageant which will be held on Friday October 11, 2024 at 5:00pm.
Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant
$25
This ticket is for the Miss Juneteenth USA National pageant which will be held on Saturday October 12, 2024 at 5:00pm.
2-night Combo ticket for Friday and Saturday Night Pageant
$40
This ticket is for the Little Miss (Ages 7-10) and Jr. Miss (Ages 11-14) National pageant which will be held on Friday October 11, 2024 at 5:00pm and also the Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant which will be held on Saturday October 12, 2024 at 5:00pm.
Child’s Little Miss and Jr. Miss Juneteenth National Pageant
$15
This ticket is for a child under 17, the Little Miss (Ages 7-10) and Jr. Miss (Ages 11-14) National pageant which will be held on Friday October 11, 2024 at 5:00pm.
Child’s Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant
$15
This ticket is for a child under 17, the Miss Juneteenth USA National pageant which will be held on Saturday October 12, 2024 at 5:00pm.
Child’s 2-night Combo ticket for Friday and Saturday Night P
$25
This ticket is for a child under 17, the Little Miss (Ages 7-10) and Jr. Miss (Ages 11-14) National pageant which will be held on Friday October 11, 2024 at 5:00pm and also the Miss Juneteenth USA Pageant which will be held on Saturday October 12, 2024 at 5:00pm.
