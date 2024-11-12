Information for "Will You Be Made Whole?" Conference Exhibitors

Thank you for your interest to register as a Vendor for our 5th faith-based conference. Theme: Will You Be Made Whole? Scripture: Isaiah 53:5 "And by His stripes we are healed" Venue: Dream City Church 13613 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Max Attendee Seating Capacity: 3,000+ Conference Dates: March 27-29, 2025 Vendor Setup time: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 8:30 PM to 11:00 PM Event Page: https://thewisdompearl.org/event/will-you-be-made-whole/ This Vendor Registration Includes 6ft table and a Standard First Floor Seating Registrations, and does not include meals. Additional booth staff must be registered as attendees at $200 each. Advertisement We will Display Your Company Name and Logo on the Event Information Page, linked to your Website so that attendees may check out your Products in Advance! We will be emailing all of our registered and previously registered attendees to announce Your Exhibition at the Conference, and will encourage them to shop your store in their Holiday purchasing! Meals: There will be Food Trucks and Vendors on site. Vending Times: Vendor Setup time: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 8:30 PM to 11:00 PM Day 1: Thursday, March 27, 2025: Registration starts at 7 AM on March 27th and guests will start coming into the Campus. Vendors may be open at that time. Meetings start at 9:30 AM. There will be 2 hour breaks for Lunch and Dinner and we request All Vendors should be open and fully staffed during these breaks for maximum interaction. Meetings end at 6:30 PM, Vendors should be open until 9:00 PM. Day 2: Friday, March 28, 2025: Doors Open at 8 AM. We request Vendors open at that time as people start entering the venue. Meetings start at 9:30 AM. There will be 2 hour breaks for Lunch and Dinner and we request All Vendors should be open and fully staffed during these breaks for maximum interaction, and we require Vendors to CLOSE after the Friday Dinner Break, so that all Sales will be completed before Sabbath/Sunset. Meetings end at 6:30 PM and Commercial Activity will resume on Saturday Night (Day 3) after Sunset. Day 3: Saturday, March 29, 2025: 7:00 PM Vendors open after Sabbath/Sunset and open till 10 PM. Breakdown From 10 PM to 11 PM, and all vendors must exit the campus by 11 PM. Please Note: You are encouraged to remain at your booth through the entirety of Thursday. As Sabbath keepers, we do not allow commercial activity during The Sabbath Hours, between Friday Sunset to Saturday Sunset, but resume afterwards on Saturday evening after Sunset. Our Vendors generally do very well on Saturday evenings as this is the final time for attendees to purchase. We realize that you will need Electricity. If you have an idea of how much you'll need in voltage, that would be helpful! We look forward to Your high quality Products being distributed sold at our Event, and think they will be a great benefit to our attendees!

