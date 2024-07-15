The Olive Branch Intervention And Services Project (Tobyas Project)
About this shop
The Catch Fire Ministry Shop
Rapid Fire Mini (Purchasing 5-10 Books)
$10.25
The Rapid Fire MINi version is intended to be a gift and an evangelism tool. The first page of the book has an area where you can write the details of your church and invite the person you hand the book to. The journal version is more for individuals who are already saved and want to journal their prayer life.
The Rapid Fire MINi version is intended to be a gift and an evangelism tool. The first page of the book has an area where you can write the details of your church and invite the person you hand the book to. The journal version is more for individuals who are already saved and want to journal their prayer life.
Rapid Fire Mini (Purchasing 11-49 Books)
$9.25
The Rapid Fire MINi version is intended to be a gift and an evangelism tool. The first page of the book has an area where you can write the details of your church and invite the person you hand the book to. The journal version is more for individuals who are already saved and want to journal their prayer life.
The Rapid Fire MINi version is intended to be a gift and an evangelism tool. The first page of the book has an area where you can write the details of your church and invite the person you hand the book to. The journal version is more for individuals who are already saved and want to journal their prayer life.
Rapid Fire Mini (Purchasing 50-100 Books)
$8.25
The Rapid Fire MINi version is intended to be a gift and an evangelism tool. The first page of the book has an area where you can write the details of your church and invite the person you hand the book to. The journal version is more for individuals who are already saved and want to journal their prayer life.
The Rapid Fire MINi version is intended to be a gift and an evangelism tool. The first page of the book has an area where you can write the details of your church and invite the person you hand the book to. The journal version is more for individuals who are already saved and want to journal their prayer life.
Rapid Fire Journal (Purchasing 5-10 Books)
$15.50
The Rapid Fire Journal version is crafted for individuals looking to deepen their prayer life. Each topic features a thought-provoking quote, relevant scriptures from the KJV Bible, and a concise "rapid fire" prayer, along with pages for personal reflection. Whether you're seeking spiritual growth, guidance, or looking to enrich your prayer practice, this journal invites you to connect with your God and reflect on your spiritual walk.
The Rapid Fire Journal version is crafted for individuals looking to deepen their prayer life. Each topic features a thought-provoking quote, relevant scriptures from the KJV Bible, and a concise "rapid fire" prayer, along with pages for personal reflection. Whether you're seeking spiritual growth, guidance, or looking to enrich your prayer practice, this journal invites you to connect with your God and reflect on your spiritual walk.
Rapid Fire Journal (Purchasing 11-49 Books)
$14
The Rapid Fire Journal version is crafted for individuals looking to deepen their prayer life. Each topic features a thought-provoking quote, relevant scriptures from the KJV Bible, and a concise "rapid fire" prayer, along with pages for personal reflection. Whether you're seeking spiritual growth, guidance, or looking to enrich your prayer practice, this journal invites you to connect with your God and reflect on your spiritual walk.
The Rapid Fire Journal version is crafted for individuals looking to deepen their prayer life. Each topic features a thought-provoking quote, relevant scriptures from the KJV Bible, and a concise "rapid fire" prayer, along with pages for personal reflection. Whether you're seeking spiritual growth, guidance, or looking to enrich your prayer practice, this journal invites you to connect with your God and reflect on your spiritual walk.
Rapid Fire Journal (Purchasing 50-100 Books)
$12
The Rapid Fire Journal version is crafted for individuals looking to deepen their prayer life. Each topic features a thought-provoking quote, relevant scriptures from the KJV Bible, and a concise "rapid fire" prayer, along with pages for personal reflection. Whether you're seeking spiritual growth, guidance, or looking to enrich your prayer practice, this journal invites you to connect with your God and reflect on your spiritual walk.
The Rapid Fire Journal version is crafted for individuals looking to deepen their prayer life. Each topic features a thought-provoking quote, relevant scriptures from the KJV Bible, and a concise "rapid fire" prayer, along with pages for personal reflection. Whether you're seeking spiritual growth, guidance, or looking to enrich your prayer practice, this journal invites you to connect with your God and reflect on your spiritual walk.
Add a donation for The Olive Branch Intervention And Services Project (Tobyas Project)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!