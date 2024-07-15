The Catch Fire Ministry Shop

The Rapid Fire MINi version is intended to be a gift and an evangelism tool. The first page of the book has an area where you can write the details of your church and invite the person you hand the book to. The journal version is more for individuals who are already saved and want to journal their prayer life.

The Rapid Fire MINi version is intended to be a gift and an evangelism tool. The first page of the book has an area where you can write the details of your church and invite the person you hand the book to. The journal version is more for individuals who are already saved and want to journal their prayer life.

More details...