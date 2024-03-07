Empower Safe Adults (1-hr Training) (March 7, 2024)

Empower Safe Adults provides citizens a big picture look at child exploitation and sex trafficking in America. We will share about statistics (both state & national), root causes, and talk about how “We the People” can be part of the solution to stop child exploitation. This training is designed to bring awareness and give participants a sample of our advanced 4-hour training.





Due to limited seating, registration is required. If this event is full, please see our events page for future training and/or additional events.



