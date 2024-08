Please join the EXceptional Women of the Excellent Epsilon Chi Chapter for our first Membership Mixer of the 2024-2025 Sorority Year.





When: Thursday, Auguet 22, 2024

Time: 6:30PM - 9:30PM

Where: Tad's Louisiana Cooking

1425 FM 1463

Katy, Texas 77494





If you have any questions, please contact Dean Redessa Shaw at iotaepsilonchichapterdeangmail.com.





We look forward to meeting you!