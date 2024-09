Here is more information... All Donations go to feeding those who need it in Ashe County,

1. Nathan Wagner at 10 Am

2. R.G. Absher Old Time Music at 11:15 Am

3. Justified Bluegrass Gospel at 1 Pm

4. Bill Coldiron at 2:30 Pm

5. Scared Ground at 4:00 Pm

6. Right Side Bluegrass Gospel at 6:00 Pm