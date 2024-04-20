Logo
Montana Association Of School Nurses Incorporated
MASN Spring Conference 2024, Youth Mental Health First Aid

100 Union Ave, Anaconda, MT 59711, USA

 

MASN Spring Conference 2024

Saturday, April 20th, 2024

The Forge Hotel, 100 Union Avenue

Anaconda, MT   59711

 

Youth Mental Health 

First Aid

Presenters:

Allisson Brennan, PhD 

MSU Assistant Professor/Extension Mental Health Specialist

Brenda Richey 

Federally Recognized Tribal Extension Program (FRTEP) Extension Agent on the Flathead Reservation

 

                                     - Limited to 30 Participants -

 

 

Section

Approximate Times

Topic

Part 1

 

0745 - 0815

Sign-in and light breakfast

1

0815 - 0845

Welcome and Introduction to Youth Mental Health First Aid

2

0845 - 0945

Mental Health and Mental Illness in Youth

15-Minute Break

3

1000 – 1045

Typical Adolescent Development

4

1045 – 1130

Signs and Symptoms of Mental Health Challenges in Youth

Lunch Served:  MASN Business Meeting (1130 – 1230)

Part 2

5

1230 – 1345

MHFA Action Plan (ALGEE) in a Non-Crisis Scenario

6

1345 – 1445

MHFA Action Plan (ALGEE) in a Crisis Scenario, Part 1 (Segment 6.1)

15-Minute Break

7

1500 – 1600

ALGEE in Crisis Scenarios, Part 2 (Segment 6.2)

8

1600 – 1615

Self-Care for the Youth Mental Health First Aider (Segment 7)

This activity has been submitted to Montana Nurses Association for approval to award contact hours. Montana Nurses Association is accredited with 

distinction as an approver of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.

 

Vendor Booth:

  NEURELIS® logo

 Todd Lyman, Territory Manager

 

Hotel Group Rate:

The Forge Hotel, 100 Union Ave., Anaconda, MT 59711

Click link to receive special pricing

Or call 406-797-4100


 

