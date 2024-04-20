MASN Spring Conference 2024, Youth Mental Health First Aid

MASN Spring Conference 2024
Saturday, April 20th, 2024
The Forge Hotel, 100 Union Avenue
Anaconda, MT 59711
Youth Mental Health
First Aid
Presenters:
Allisson Brennan, PhD
MSU Assistant Professor/Extension Mental Health Specialist
Brenda Richey
Federally Recognized Tribal Extension Program (FRTEP) Extension Agent on the Flathead Reservation
- Limited to 30 Participants -
Section
Approximate Times
Topic
Part 1
0745 - 0815
Sign-in and light breakfast
1
0815 - 0845
Welcome and Introduction to Youth Mental Health First Aid
2
0845 - 0945
Mental Health and Mental Illness in Youth
15-Minute Break
3
1000 – 1045
Typical Adolescent Development
4
1045 – 1130
Signs and Symptoms of Mental Health Challenges in Youth
Lunch Served: MASN Business Meeting (1130 – 1230)
Part 2
5
1230 – 1345
MHFA Action Plan (ALGEE) in a Non-Crisis Scenario
6
1345 – 1445
MHFA Action Plan (ALGEE) in a Crisis Scenario, Part 1 (Segment 6.1)
15-Minute Break
7
1500 – 1600
ALGEE in Crisis Scenarios, Part 2 (Segment 6.2)
8
1600 – 1615
Self-Care for the Youth Mental Health First Aider (Segment 7)
This activity has been submitted to Montana Nurses Association for approval to award contact hours. Montana Nurses Association is accredited with
distinction as an approver of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.
Vendor Booth:
Todd Lyman, Territory Manager
Hotel Group Rate:
The Forge Hotel, 100 Union Ave., Anaconda, MT 59711
Click link to receive special pricing
Or call 406-797-4100