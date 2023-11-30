Layaway for Conference 2023 (Early Bird and Regular Bird)

NOTE:
There is no fee after admission ticket. Please remove amount of additional charges:
- See Support the 100% free platform we use!
- Click % amount and click others
- Amount: $0.00
Please pay according to your layaway plan.
MSADA 20th anniversary-2nd Regional Conference "Lotus in the Lone Star"
@ San Antonio, Texas
Thursday, December 28th 2023 to Monday, January 1st, 2024
IMPORTANT Note:
All tickets (BOTH early bird and regular birds) are non-refundable.
Registration- Early Bird Vlog
Contact: [email protected] for the related to layaway questions. For the other related to conference itself, contact [email protected]