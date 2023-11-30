Logo
Metro South Asian Deaf Association
Layaway for Conference 2023 (Early Bird and Regular Bird)

NOTE:

There is no fee after admission ticket. Please remove amount of additional charges:

  • Click % amount and click others
  • Amount: $0.00

Please pay according to your layaway plan.

MSADA  20th anniversary-2nd Regional Conference "Lotus in the Lone Star" 

@ San Antonio, Texas 

Thursday, December 28th 2023 to Monday, January 1st, 2024


IMPORTANT Note:

All tickets (BOTH early bird and regular birds) are non-refundable.


Registration- Early Bird Vlog


Contact: [email protected] for the related to layaway questions. For the other related to conference itself, contact [email protected] 

