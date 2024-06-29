2024 Nu Sigma Foundation Scholarship Brunch

Join the Nu Sigma Foundation in conjunction with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. for our Foundation Scholarship Brunch.



Saturday, June 29, 2024 | 12pm - 2pm

IATSE Ballroom, 2401 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA



Join us as we celebrate this years:

2024 Dennis C. White Memorial Scholarship Recipients

2024 Graduating Members of the Darryl L. Coates Sigma Beta Club of Philadelphia

Brother Clarence Kinney ‘Male Mentor of the Year’ Award

Honorable Brother Emanuel J. Kenny Jr. 'Father of the Year' Award

---

All additional donations submitted outside of ticket purchases goes directly toward our Dennis C. White Scholarship Fund and is tax deductible through our 501(c)3.





Thank you all again for supporting!



