2024 Nu Sigma Foundation Scholarship Brunch

Join the Nu Sigma Foundation in conjunction with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. for our Foundation Scholarship Brunch.
Saturday, June 29, 2024 | 12pm - 2pm
IATSE Ballroom, 2401 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA
Join us as we celebrate this years:
2024 Dennis C. White Memorial Scholarship Recipients
2024 Graduating Members of the Darryl L. Coates Sigma Beta Club of Philadelphia
Brother Clarence Kinney ‘Male Mentor of the Year’ Award
Honorable Brother Emanuel J. Kenny Jr. 'Father of the Year' Award
All additional donations submitted outside of ticket purchases goes directly toward our Dennis C. White Scholarship Fund and is tax deductible through our 501(c)3.
Thank you all again for supporting!