Our Financial Literacy program allows us to connect with the students, young adults and families in our community. We are currently seeking to partner with any organization that can provide resources for our program. We are also looking for volunteers to help us with our events. The Foundation is accepting monetary donations to purchase items and resources to donate. If you would like to donate items, please email us to schedule a pickup or drop off of the items. To volunteer or donate please fill out the form below. If you have any questions, please contact the Foundation at (954) 342-6902 [email protected] .Thank you for your time and contributions.