14 April 2024 @ 12pm EDT* (New York) on Zoom

Grab your family and friends and join us for a special Highland Hustle class with founder Gillian Urquhart. All are welcome for this free community class collecting donations to benefit the 2024 ScotDance USA National Championships. Think Scottish Highland dancing, add to that the odd ceilidh step set to funky high – beat music, then you get the picture…It builds gradually so you can find a pace that is right for you. Low impact or go for it with high intensity – your choice! This class is about getting together, having fun, and dancing to some great Highland Hustle tunes.







*Live class only *. We will not be able to record this class.

Pre-registration is available on this form for Cape Breton Step Dance with Kelly MacArthur on 19 May at 3pm EDT!





*Need help figuring out the correct time for your time zone? Try worldtimebuddy.com.

9am PDT (Vancouver); 10am MDT (Denver); 11am CDT (Winnipeg); 12pm EDT (New York); 1pm ADT (Halifax); 5pm BST (London); 1pm GMT-3 (Sao Paulo) On April 14th, 2024.





This is a community class being offered by donation benefitting the 2024 SDUSA National Championships. We have 3 options for registration:





1) $20 - This is the suggested donation to attend this workshop. Donations benefit the 2024 SDUSA National Championships.





2) Set Your Own Donation - Set your own amount using the additional donation widget below ticketing options. This is a free community class with a suggested donation for participation (you may leave the amount at $0). Beyond offsetting costs, proceeds from this event will benefit the 2024 SDUSA National Championships. Any amount is very much appreciated!





3) $50- Register for all 3 classes with donation. Register to receive the recording of Intro to Irish Dance, live class on April 14th @ 12pm EDT- Highland Hustle with Gillian Urquhart and pre-register for May 19th @ 3pm EDT- Cape Breton Step with Kelly MacArthur.