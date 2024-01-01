Hejaz Barstool Golf

Nine Holes Changing Thousands of Lives

Join us for an exciting and unique fundraising event, Barstool Golf, to support the Hejaz Shriners! Gather your friends and form a 4-man team for just $100 to participate in this fun-filled day of golfing on nine custom-crafted putting greens located in nine different bars. You can choose your starting bar, and each venue will offer drink specials, delicious food, raffle prizes, and the opportunity to mingle with Shriners. As you navigate from bar to bar, you'll tally your points on a team scorecard, with all scorecards to be turned in at the final stop or by 5pm sharp.

The funds raised from Barstool Golf will directly support the Hejaz Shrine's noble efforts, including the Hejaz Transportation Fund. This fund ensures that patients requiring care at any of our Shriners Children's locations worldwide receive transportation—by land or air—free of charge. Additionally, our organization raises substantial funds for direct donations to the hospitals, contributing about $250,000 annually. We also provide essential patient care items and support for families during extended stays. Your participation in Barstool Golf helps us continue our mission of providing vital care and support to those in need.