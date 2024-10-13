FCC Memberships 2025

Membership for an individual includes discounted rental prices on tables, chairs and Hall facilities.
Memberships are for the calendar year.
Membership - Household
$50
Renews yearly on: December 31
Membership for all members living in a household includes discounted rental prices on tables, chairs and Hall facilities.
Memberships are for the calendar year.
Membership - Fiddletown Fan!
$100
Renews yearly on: December 31
Your "Fan" membership helps us keep the lights on and make improvements to the historic building. This membership extends to all members of your household. Enjoy discounts on all table, chairs and Hall facilities AND a FREE Fiddletown t-shirt while supplies last. (We will reach out for your mailing address.)
Membership - Lifetime
$500
No expiration
As a lifetime member, your membership never needs to be renewed and extends to all members of your household. Enjoy discounts on all table, chairs and Hall facilities AND two FREE Fiddletown t-shirts while supplies last. (We will reach out for your mailing address.)
NOTE: FEE IS OPTIONAL
Free
No expiration
We use a platform that does not charge non-profits a fee so that 100% of your donation goes to the Community Center. If you do not wish to support the platform, at "Support the 100% free platform we use!", select Other and enter $0
Add a donation for Fiddletown Community Center
$
