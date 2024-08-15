2024 Natural Building Workshop Work-Trade

Six days of classes, including camping and three organic meals a day. Swim in the creek, sleep under the stars, share stories around the campfire while learning hands-on natural building techniques from experienced teachers in exchange for four days of work before/during/after the workshop.
Six days of classes, including camping and three organic meals a day. Swim in the creek, sleep under the stars, share stories around the campfire while learning hands-on natural building techniques from experienced teachers in exchange for four days of work before/during/after the workshop.
Two Day Work-Trade Ticket
$400
Six days of classes, including camping and three organic meals a day. Swim in the creek, sleep under the stars, share stories around the campfire while learning hands-on natural building techniques from experienced teachers in exchange for two days of work before/during/after the workshop.
Six days of classes, including camping and three organic meals a day. Swim in the creek, sleep under the stars, share stories around the campfire while learning hands-on natural building techniques from experienced teachers in exchange for two days of work before/during/after the workshop.
Add a donation for Northern Mendocino Ecosystem Recovery Alliance
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!