2024 Natural Building Workshop Work-Trade

Six days of classes, including camping and three organic meals a day. Swim in the creek, sleep under the stars, share stories around the campfire while learning hands-on natural building techniques from experienced teachers in exchange for four days of work before/during/after the workshop.

Six days of classes, including camping and three organic meals a day. Swim in the creek, sleep under the stars, share stories around the campfire while learning hands-on natural building techniques from experienced teachers in exchange for four days of work before/during/after the workshop.

More details...