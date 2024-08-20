Cultivating the Arts Sponsorship

Platinum Supporters receive these benefits:
-Logo on PCCA website, -Logo on PCCA website Sponsor page, -Logo on cover of every PCCA event program including First Act’s 2025 theater production, -Premium reserved seating at select PCCA events, -Featured four times on PCCA Facebook page with sponsor comments/photo, -Mentioned in every PCCA press release, -Public acknowledgement at all PCCA events, -Invitation to the 2025 Sponsors Appreciation event.
Gold
$2,500
Valid for one year
Gold Sponsors receive these benefits:
-Logo on PCCA website homepage, -Logo on PCCA website Sponsor page, -Logo in every PCCA event program including First Act's theater production, -Featured twice on PCCA Facebook page with sponsor comments/photo, -Public acknowledgement at all PCCA events, -Mentioned in the press release announcing the Cultivating the Arts Sponsors, -Invitation to the Sponsor Appreciation event.
Silver
$1,000
Valid for one year
Silver Sponsors receive these benefits:
-Logo on PCCA website homepage, -Logo on PCCA website Sponsor page, -Logo in every PCCA event program including First Act's theater production, -Featured once on the PCCA Facebook page with sponsor comments/photo, -Mentioned in the press release announcing the Cultivating the Arts Sponsors, -Invitation to the Sponsor Appreciation event.
Bronze
$500
Valid for one year
Bronze sponsors receive these benefits:
-Listed with all Bronze Sponsors on the PCCA Facebook page, -Listed on the PCCA website sponsor page, -Mentioned in press release announcing the Cultivating the Arts Sponsors.
Individual
$100
Valid for one year
Individual Sponsors receive these benefits:
-Listed with all other Individual Sponsors on the PCCA Facebook page, -Listed with all the other Individual Sponsors on the PCCA website Sponsor page.
