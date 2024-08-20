Cultivating the Arts Sponsorship

Platinum Supporters receive these benefits: -Logo on PCCA website, -Logo on PCCA website Sponsor page, -Logo on cover of every PCCA event program including First Act’s 2025 theater production, -Premium reserved seating at select PCCA events, -Featured four times on PCCA Facebook page with sponsor comments/photo, -Mentioned in every PCCA press release, -Public acknowledgement at all PCCA events, -Invitation to the 2025 Sponsors Appreciation event.

Platinum Supporters receive these benefits: -Logo on PCCA website, -Logo on PCCA website Sponsor page, -Logo on cover of every PCCA event program including First Act’s 2025 theater production, -Premium reserved seating at select PCCA events, -Featured four times on PCCA Facebook page with sponsor comments/photo, -Mentioned in every PCCA press release, -Public acknowledgement at all PCCA events, -Invitation to the 2025 Sponsors Appreciation event.

More details...