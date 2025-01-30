CA Association of Compost Producers Monthly Membership

Offered by
Recommended for well-resourced compost industry stakeholders who have an interest in the long term development of the industry and composters who produce more than 75,000 tons of compost per year. This membership includes ten seats and is board eligible after three years of membership. Can be billed annually at $5,000.
Recommended for established stakeholders who support and engage with our compost market expansion programs and compost companies that produce more than 12,500 tons of compost per year. This membership includes six seats and is board eligible after three years of membership. Can be billed annually at $2,500.
Recommended for stakeholders with an interest in supporting education and cultural change towards a circular organics economy and composters who produce less than 12,500 tons of compost per year, non-compost companies that are worth more than $10 million, and municipalities with a population greater than 500,000. This membership includes three seats and is board eligible after three years of membership. Can be billed annually at $1,000.
Recommended for stakeholders with an interest in supporting education and cultural change towards a circular organics economy and non-profits, universities, companies worth less than $10 million, and municipalities with a population less than 500,000. This membership includes two seats and is board eligible after three years of membership. Can be billed annually at $500.
An accessible membership level recommended for small scale composters, start-ups, and other advocates for compost in California. This membership includes two seats. Can be billed annually at $300.
Recommended for interested compost stakeholders and grassroots organizers without representing a company or organization. This membership includes one seat. Can be billed annually at $200.
