Ca Care Association Caregiving Basics Sponsorship

Teaching Partner
$5,000

Valid for one year

Benefits are: -Acknowledgment from the host. -Add as a resource on the website. -Logo on social media postings and event collaterals. -Logo featured at the beginning of the presentation. -Social Media Acknowledgement. -Digital Certificate of Appreciation. -Speaking Time. -Opportunity to include a 30-second promotional video (optional). -Will be featured 5 times in our Monthly Newsletter (with over 12,000 contacts). -Community Teaching Partner worth $1600.
Advocate Partner
$3,000

Valid for one year

Benefits are: -Acknowledgment from the host. -Add as a resource on the website. -Logo on social media postings and event collaterals. -Logo featured at the beginning of the presentation -Social Media Acknowledgement. -Digital Certificate of Appreciation. -Will be featured 3 times in our Monthly Newsletter (with over 12,000 contacts). -Advocate Partner worth $600.
Supporter Partner
$2,000

Valid for one year

Benefits are: -Acknowledgment from the host. -Logo on social media postings and event collaterals. -Logo featured at the beginning of the presentation. -Social Media Acknowledgement. -Digital Certificate of Appreciation. -Will be featured one time in our Monthly Newsletter (with over 12,000 contacts). -General Paid Member worth $100.
Friends
$500

Valid for one year

Benefits are: -Logo on social media postings and event collaterals. -Logo featured at the beginning of the presentation. -Social Media Acknowledgement. -Digital Certificate of Appreciation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!