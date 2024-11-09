Ca Care Association Caregiving Basics Sponsorship

Benefits are:
-Acknowledgment from the host.
-Add as a resource on the website.
-Logo on social media postings and event collaterals.
-Logo featured at the beginning of the presentation.
-Social Media Acknowledgement.
-Digital Certificate of Appreciation.
-Speaking Time.
-Opportunity to include a 30-second promotional video (optional).
-Will be featured 5 times in our Monthly Newsletter (with over 12,000 contacts).
-Community Teaching Partner worth $1600.
Advocate Partner
$3,000
Valid for one year
Benefits are:
-Acknowledgment from the host.
-Add as a resource on the website.
-Logo on social media postings and event collaterals.
-Logo featured at the beginning of the presentation
-Social Media Acknowledgement.
-Digital Certificate of Appreciation.
-Will be featured 3 times in our Monthly Newsletter (with over 12,000 contacts).
-Advocate Partner worth $600.
Supporter Partner
$2,000
Valid for one year
Benefits are:
-Acknowledgment from the host.
-Logo on social media postings and event collaterals.
-Logo featured at the beginning of the presentation.
-Social Media Acknowledgement.
-Digital Certificate of Appreciation.
-Will be featured one time in our Monthly Newsletter (with over 12,000 contacts).
-General Paid Member worth $100.
Friends
$500
Valid for one year
Benefits are:
-Logo on social media postings and event collaterals.
-Logo featured at the beginning of the presentation.
-Social Media Acknowledgement.
-Digital Certificate of Appreciation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!