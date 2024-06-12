Cosumnes River Activities League, Inc.

Cosumnes River Activities League, Inc.

Comedy Under the Stars: Sponsor Packages

Lake Clementia

Rancho Murieta, CA 95683, USA

VIP Bathroom Advertisement
$250
Escape the August heat and catch the eye of our VIP guests where they least expect it but will appreciate it most - our air-conditioned bathrooms! With a 5x7 countertop ad, your business or special deal can enjoy the spotlight during those sought-after cool-down moments. It's probably the "coolest" advertising spot of the night!
Sponsor Package- HOST
$500
With a "HOST" Sponsorship, you recieve: (2) VIP tickets, (6) Drink Tickets, Name/Logo on event banner, and FIRST priority entrance before VIP's the morning of from 830-9am to place your blankets and lowback chairs. Reserved Cocktail Table and Barstools for VIP Party (seats 4) *Shared with another HOST Sponsor*
Sponsor Package- OPENER
$1,000
With a "OPENER" Sponsorship, you recieve: (4) VIP tickets, (12) Drink Tickets, Name/Logo on event banner, and FIRST priority entrance before VIP's the morning of from 830-9am to place your blankets and lowback chairs. Reserved Cocktail Table and Barstools for VIP Party (seats 4)
Sponsor Package- HEADLINER
$2,500
With a "HEADLINER" Sponsorship, you recieve: (8) VIP tickets, (30) Drink Tickets, Name/Logo on stage banner, social media and marketing recognition, and FIRST priority entrance before VIP's the morning of from 830-9am to place your blankets and lowback chairs. Private Comedian Meet and Greet. (2) Reserved Cocktail Tables, Barstools, and Champagne Ice Bucket per table VIP Party in shaded tent. (seats 4 per table)

