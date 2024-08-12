Ivy Dream Foundation's 2024 Silent Auction

Veuve Clicquot, Whispering Angel Rose, Josh Cabernet Sauvignon, Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc, Meiomi Pinot Noir, Rombauer Zinfandel, La Crema Chardonnay, 2 wine glasses, Red Aged Cheddar, Boar’s Head Gouda, Fulvi Pecorino Romano, Satori Garlic & Herb Bellavitano, Small cheese board, Cheese knife and utensils.
We are accepting online and offline bids. So please select CASH as the payment type when placing your bid so you are not automatically charged if you have the highest showing online bid when the auction closes. You can pay via credit card separately.
Pretty & Fit
$100
Starting bid
2-pack Cooling Towels, 2-pack shoe care kit, 3-pack yoga knee pads, 3-pack Be fearless workout towels, Adidas visor, Infuser Sport Water Bottle, Portable USB Blender, Smoothie Book, Reveal & Rise Fitness Affirmations, Rose gold water bottle, Therapy ball plus pair in tote
Yoga strap + 2 blocks.
Top Chef Gourmet Private Dining Experience
$100
Starting bid
Social Concepts United, LLC Dinner For 2
4 - Course Pre-Fixed Menu (private Chef-dinner in your home), Gourmet Cookbook, Pasta, Olive Oil, Truffles, Wine glasses.
Social Concepts United, LLC Dinner For 2
Raise A Glass
$100
Starting bid
Macallan 12, Johnny Walker Scotch Set, Scotch glasses, Stone ice block.
Pretty & Fabulous
$100
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card for Bella Beauty Lounge, $40 Sephora Gift Card, Comfy Slippers, Bath Bombs,
Makeup Brush Kit, Sleep Mask, Pedicure Kit, Bath Glove, Mirror, Makeup remover wipes, Gel face masks, Cotton beauty headband, Bella Beauty travel kit (spray, scrub and lotion), Makeup bags.
Breakfast In Bed
$100
Starting bid
Parini juicer, Parini electric tea kettle, Parini electric griddle, 4 glass teacups w lids and spoons, 10 pc mixing bowl set, Stainless steel wire whisk, 6 reusable juicing bottles, Variety of Tazo tea bags, Kodiak pancake mix.
Chef's Kiss
$100
Starting bid
Hamilton Beach food processor, Parini slow cooker, Set of oven mitts/potholders, Set of kitchen towels, Set of large cooking spoons, Dry ingredient measuring cups, Bamboo cutting board, Black Food by Bryant Terry cookbook.
Movie Night
$100
Starting bid
32" Insignia LED/HD Fire TV, Set of popcorn buckets (1 large, 4 small), Reusable popcorn popper, Amazon Echo Dot, Gourmet popping corn and flavored salts, Three mini Bluetooth speakers, Assortment of candy.
End of Summer Frozen Drink Basket
$100
Starting bid
Parini Blender, Parini Immersion blender, Set of 4 hurricane frozen drink break-resistant glasses glasses, 3 "Master of Mixes" cocktail mixers, Variety of summer themed disposable straws,
Juicing recipe book, Smoothie recipe book.
Cigar Aficionado
$100
Starting bid
A ceramic Brivado ashtray, a hand-picked assortment of 4 Brivado Cigars, a cutter other gifts for your favorite cigar lover.
All Star Autographs
$100
Starting bid
A set of two t-shirts autographed by NBA legend Walt Frazier and NFL legend Harry Carson.
“We outside” BBQ Basket
$100
Starting bid
Portable grill with a grill press, Cooler bag,
BBQ utensils, 2 folding stools.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!