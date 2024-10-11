Virtual African Naming Ceremony

Offered by
1 Individual registrant receives 1 name from the 1 selected ethnic group. This includes virtual education regarding the ethnic group when possible, an e-workbook, an electronic naming certificate and ceremony. All fees are NON-Refundable.
$167 for family of 2-3 people (Nonrefundable). 2 to 3 registrants receives 1 name per person from the 1 selected ethnic group. This includes virtual education regarding the ethnic group when possible, an e-workbook, an electronic naming certificate and ceremony. All fees are NON-Refundable .
$320 for family of 4 to 6 people (Nonrefundable). All fees are NON-Refundable. 4 to 6 registrants receives 1 name per person from the 1 selected ethnic group. This includes virtual education regarding the ethnic group when possible, an e-workbook, an electronic naming certificate and ceremony. All fees are NON-Refundable .
