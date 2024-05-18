2024 Troupe 1574 Banquet





GHS Theatre Troupe 1574 Awards Banquet Is For All Cast & Crew Members Involved in Shows During the 2023-2024 Season.





Attire: Star Studded Glam



Saturday, May 18, 2024

Doors to the Stars open at six o'clock PM

Madeleine Hemley Auditorium

Grapevine High School



Seniors Students: $25 per Student

Students: $50 per Student

Parents and Booster Club Board: $50 per Parent









Banquet tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets sales close Monday, May 12th. All outstanding production fees must be paid before banquet tickets can be purchased.