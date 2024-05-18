2024 Troupe 1574 Banquet

GHS Theatre Troupe 1574 Awards Banquet Is For All Cast & Crew Members Involved in Shows During the 2023-2024 Season.
Attire: Star Studded Glam
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Doors to the Stars open at six o'clock PM
Madeleine Hemley Auditorium
Grapevine High School
Seniors Students: $25 per Student
Students: $50 per Student
Parents and Booster Club Board: $50 per Parent
Banquet tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets sales close Monday, May 12th. All outstanding production fees must be paid before banquet tickets can be purchased.