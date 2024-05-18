Logo
Grapevine High School Theatre Booster Club
2024 Troupe 1574 Banquet

3223 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA


GHS Theatre Troupe 1574 Awards Banquet Is For All Cast & Crew Members Involved in Shows During the 2023-2024 Season. 


Attire: Star Studded Glam

Saturday, May 18, 2024
Doors to the Stars open at six o'clock PM
Madeleine Hemley Auditorium
Grapevine High School

Seniors Students: $25 per Student
Students: $50 per Student
Parents and Booster Club Board: $50 per Parent



Banquet tickets will not be sold at the door.  Tickets sales close Monday, May 12th.    All outstanding production fees must be paid before banquet tickets can be purchased.

