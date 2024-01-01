San Jose Action Pistol Club - Multi Purpose Range - Group 1 and 2 - 2024

Note: You can still attend if it shows as sold out.





Cost:

$30 / cash per person on day of event for APC





** DIFFERENT FROM STANDARD LOCATION **

We will be using the 75 yard multi-purpose range. Please have eyes & ears on upon entry to the area.

Don't forget to bring:

water, drinks, snacks or other items you may need throughout the day

a chair if you don't want to sit on the floor

a small cart if you don't want to lug your stuff 75 yards

an ez-up or umbrella if you don't like the sun

Optional - FRS Radio set to Channel 7 CTCSS 18 if you want to hear comms





Plan to stay until the end to help with tear down.

Tentative Schedule:

08:45-09:00 : Group 1 Arrival / G2 Early Check-in / Safety Brief ( IF MISSED - NO SHOOT )

) 09:00-10:30 : Group 1 Dry Fire

10:30-11:30 : Group 1 Live Fire / Quals

11:00-11:30 : Group 2 Arrival / Check-In / Safety Brief ( IF MISSED - NO SHOOT )

) 11:30-15:00 : Group 2 Live Fire

15:00-15:30 : Cleanup

15:30-16:00 : County Sign Out / Leave Range

Parking Information

Please park in the General APC Parking Area (see graphics below) for this event. Please allow yourself a few mins to walk to range. DO NOT BE LATE.

Group 1

Please note that Group 1 is required for all new shooters coming to APC, regardless of experience. Please refer to http://actionpistolclub.com/FAQ.html#Q16 and http://actionpistolclub.com/FAQ.html#Q8

Please arrive on time. You are welcome to attend the rifle event before APC. If you are not there by 09:00am you will not shoot that day. This is because we have already started and repeating the information is wasting the time of others that have arrived on time. See http://actionpistolclub.com/FAQ.html#Q12

The Group 1 format will be orientation, dry fire, and live fire. The focus is on safety (gun handling & holster), following directions, and shooting a reasonable size group.

Group 1 Ammo Requirements by section (Plan appropriately)

Minimum Base - 50 rounds

Minimum Group 2 qualifier - 25 rounds

Minimum Practice - As appropriate

Basic equipment

A pistol in safe condition

2x10 round magazines, recommended at least 4x10 round magazines

A good quality holster designed for the pistol you will be using

Magazine pouches

A sturdy belt

Eye and ear protection

50 rounds of ammo for your pistol

Range appropriate clothing

Additional info

What is a "typical" range session? (Time not adjusted in FAQ) http://actionpistolclub.com/FAQ.html#Q18

What is the Evaluation Course of Fire? http://actionpistolclub.com/FAQ.html#Q19

Send questions if needed.

Group 2

Please arrive no later than 11:30am. NOTE: Group 2 will be shooting just after Group 1 wraps up.

Round count is TBD, we will send out updates on the Google Group. We will give you the minimum round count. Please scale your ammo according to your needs. This does not include misses, shooting the COF more than once or practice.

Targets will be paper, steel or plastic, ranging from ~1 yard to ~20 yards.

Send questions if needed.