Kanya Puja Signup for Ashtami (04/16/2024) and Navami (04/17/2024). On Tuesday and Wednesday 9 Kanya and a boy will be needed. Temple invites you to bring your daughter(s)/son to Kanya Puja. Child should be between 5 and 8 years old. One Kanya/Child should sign up for only 1 day (If you Kanya has already been celebrated in the last 7 days please don't register her again).