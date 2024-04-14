Troy Robotics Foundation
TRF Houston Truck Payment

1361 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills, MI 48309, USA

Each spot is 4'x4'x8'

Each spot is $1000


Questions? 
Contact Srini
C: 2489305827


TO HOUSTON
Trailer Pickup In Michigan:
Rochester High School
1361 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Sunday, April 14, 2024 - at 12PM

Trailer Drop-Off In Houston:
George R Brown Convention Center1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010
Wednesday, April 17, 2024 - at 9AM
TO MICHIGAN
Trailer Pickup In Houston:
George R Brown Convention Center1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010
Saturday, April 20, 2024 - at 4PM

Trailer Drop-Off In Michigan:
Rochester High School1361 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Tuesday, April 23, 2024 - at 6PM
