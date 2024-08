Iron Horse Theatre Meta Quest 3 Prize Package!

🎭 RAFFLE ALERT 🎭





Iron Horse Theatre is currently raffling off this amazing Meta Quest 3 128GB!!! + Hard Shell Meta Quest Carrying case and the super fun BEAT SABER game!





Only 100 tickets are being sold at $11.00 a ticket.Â

TIP BOARD #71415

(1) WINNER TAKES ALL

100 SURE TIP BOARD

$11.00 PER SURE TIP

Proceeds are going towards much needed new flooring.

Meta Quest Prize Package includes:

Meta Quest 3 128GBÂ

Meta Quest 3 headset

Standard Facial Interface

2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers

2 Wrist Straps

Power adaptor

Charging cable

2 AA batteries

Hard Shell Meta Quest Carrying caseÂ

BEAT SABER game

Please share with your family and friends!Â

The faster the tickets sell the sooner the winner will be drawn!!

IF PRIZE IS NOT CLAIMED AND PICKED UP AFTER 30 DAYS THE PRIZE BECOMES PROPERTY OF IRON HORSE THEATRE.

In the event that sales slow down or stop, the theatre reserves the right to refund ticket sales. Otherwise, TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.

Winner must show valid ID when picking up prize package.

All proceeds benefit Iron Horse Theatre Company