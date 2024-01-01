Tubing with Israel

Please make sure you arrive at Back2Basics Adventures no later than 3:30pm on May 25th. This will get you at the water by 4:30pm. Back2Basics Adventures is located at 1265 Highway 107 Jonesborough, TN 37659.





After payment is received, please make sure to complete your waiver prior to arrival. It will be sent to you with your email payment confirmation.





We highly encourage water shoes, if you have them. Please remember to store your items securely in your vehicle before getting on the river or make sure to have a way to keep them dry!