TEST: Guided Meditation April Saturdays 9 am PST Online and in-person

Guided meditations

Meditation is considered extremely important in Buddhism. Precepts to the earth, meditation to the trees, and the wisdom of the Buddha to their fruit, we explain that enlightenment cannot be reached without meditation. Buddhist meditation is guiding your heart to a quiet state by focusing your consciousness on a single thing, and observing the truth from that state through the Buddha’s teachings. There are various groups within Buddhism. Each group has passed down its own techniques of meditation and created its own system. Among these, Zen and Vipassana are famous forms, but we also have our own traditional form of meditation, called “Ajikan.” Meditation experience at Seattle Koyasan Try it at first without thinking too hard about it. You can’t taste an apple from looking at it or reading about it. Meditation at Seattle Koyasan is led by the priest, so there’s nothing to worry about even for first-timers. You don’t have to be a Buddhist to participate in meditation. It lasts about forty minutes. Some people find it a long time, but for many people the time seems to pass without their noticing it.

Notes

Clothing: We recommend clothes that are easy to move in. If you choose a particular meditation outfit, then just changing into it each time will help you move into your meditation frame of mind. If it’s tiresome to change, then just loosen your belt. It’s a bad influence for your circulation to be constrained. It’s also better to avoid wearing a skirt, as you will sit with your legs open. Feelings: You must not obsess over what you think about during meditation. When it’s finished, take away only that washed-clean feeling and leave everything else at the temple as you go home. This will lead to fresh energy for the next day. Other types of meditation are available by appointment or will be offered on our upcoming events page.