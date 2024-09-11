Harrsion County Community Hospital Foundation

Hosted by

Harrsion County Community Hospital Foundation

About this event

Miles For Miles Cancer Walk 2024

2600 Miller St

Bethany, MO 64424, USA

Registration
$20
Walk registration is $20.00, which includes a complimentary t-shirt.
Event Sponsor
$100
$100+ sponsorships include your name or logo on the back of the t-shirt, one complimentary shirt, and recognition at the event and in the thank you ads.
Support Sign
$5
Participants can honor loved ones by adding their names to signs along the route. These commemorate those currently battling cancer, those who have overcome it, and those we have lost. Signs are $5 for each name.
Add a donation for Harrsion County Community Hospital Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!