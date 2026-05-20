CAAC 30th Anniversary Sponsorship/Donation

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Crimson Legacy Sponsors receive 6 event tickets, premier recognition in printed and digital materials and verbal acknowledgment during the program.
Pearl Excellence Sponsors receive 4 event tickets, recognition in printed and digital materials and verbal acknowledgment during the program.
Torchbearer Sponsors receive 2 event tickets and recognition in printed and digital materials.
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