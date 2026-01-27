Chinese American Association Of Central Florida Inc
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Chinese American Association Of Central Florida Inc

About this event

Sales closed

CAACF Silent Auction

Pick-up location

879 Outer Rd suite b, Orlando, FL 32814, USA

Walt Disney World One-Day Park Pass (set of 4 tickets) item
Walt Disney World One-Day Park Pass (set of 4 tickets)
$120

Starting bid

Retail value $400

Walt Disney World One-Day Park Pass (set of 4 tickets) - One Day Park Hopper W / Blockouts - Expires on 1.9.2027

Universal Two Park, One-Day Pass (set of 2 tickets) #1 item
Universal Two Park, One-Day Pass (set of 2 tickets) #1
$60

Starting bid

Retail value $300

Universal Two-Park, One-Day Pass (set of 2 tickets)
W / Blockouts - Expires on 02.21.2027


Passes are good for the SAME day at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.


Block out dates
The following block out dates apply but are not limited to:

January 1–4, 2026,

March 16–22, 2026,

March 30, 2026 – April 11, 2026,

June 6, 2026 – August 10, 2026,

December 19–31, 2026 and all 2026 concert dates. 

Universal Two Park, One-Day Pass (set of 2 tickets) #2 item
Universal Two Park, One-Day Pass (set of 2 tickets) #2
$60

Starting bid

Retail value $300

Universal Two-Park, One-Day Pass (set of 2 tickets)
W / Blockouts - Expires on 02.21.2027


Passes are good for the SAME day at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.


Block out dates
The following block out dates apply but are not limited to:


January 1–4, 2026,

March 16–22, 2026,

March 30, 2026 – April 11, 2026,

June 6, 2026 – August 10, 2026,

December 19–31, 2026 and all 2026 concert dates. 

Official Orlando Magic Jersey signed by all players item
Official Orlando Magic Jersey signed by all players item
Official Orlando Magic Jersey signed by all players
$300

Starting bid

Estimated retail value: $3,000 
Signed Jersey ( 2025-2026 season) - Official Orlando Magic jersey signed by all players of the 2025-2026 team (multiple signatures.) A rare collector’s item and an unforgettable piece for any NBA fan.

  • Jersey size: Men's Large
Official Orlando Magic Basketball signed by all players #1 item
Official Orlando Magic Basketball signed by all players #1 item
Official Orlando Magic Basketball signed by all players #1
$150

Starting bid

Estimate retail value: $1,500

#1 Signed Basketball ( 2025-2026 season) - Official basketball signed by  all players of the Orlando Magic 2025-2026 team (multiple signatures). Perfect for display in a home, office, or sport collection

  • Quantity 1
Official Orlando Magic Basketball signed by all players #2 item
Official Orlando Magic Basketball signed by all players #2 item
Official Orlando Magic Basketball signed by all players #2
$150

Starting bid

Estimate retail value: $1,500

#2 Signed Basketball ( 2025-2026 season) - Official basketball signed by  all players of the Orlando Magic 2025-2026 team (multiple signatures). Perfect for display in a home, office, or sport collection

  • Quantity 1

3/27 Twice Concert - 2 Skybox tickets item
3/27 Twice Concert - 2 Skybox tickets
$80

Starting bid

Retail value $275.26 ($137.63 per ticket)

Twice Concert -2 Skybox tickets
KIA Center | March 27, 2026 | 8:00 PM

(Donated by Orange County Mayor's Office)

  • The skybox ticket does not include food, drinks, or parking

🔺Tickets will be sent out via email a few days after you win the bid.

Solar Bears vs Gladiators Hockey Game (Set of 4 tickets) #1 item
Solar Bears vs Gladiators Hockey Game (Set of 4 tickets) #1
$70

Starting bid

Retail value $240 ($60 per ticket)

#1 This package includes four (4) Skybox tickets
Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Hockey Game – Skybox Experience

KIA Center | March 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM
(Donated by Orange County Mayor's Office)

  • Food, beverages, and parking are not included with these tickets.
Solar Bears vs Gladiators Hockey Game (Set of 4 tickets) #2 item
Solar Bears vs Gladiators Hockey Game (Set of 4 tickets) #2
$70

Starting bid

Retail value $240 ($60 per ticket)

#2 This package includes four (4) Skybox tickets
Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Hockey Game – Skybox Experience

KIA Center | March 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM
(Donated by Orange County Mayor's Office)

  • Food, beverages, and parking are not included with these tickets.
Solar Bears vs Gladiators Hockey Game (Set of 4 tickets) #3 item
Solar Bears vs Gladiators Hockey Game (Set of 4 tickets) #3
$70

Starting bid

Retail value $240 ($60 per ticket)

#3 This package includes four (4) Skybox tickets
Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Hockey Game – Skybox Experience

KIA Center | March 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM
(Donated by Orange County Mayor's Office)

  • Food, beverages, and parking are not included with these tickets.
Solar Bears vs Gladiators Hockey Game (Set of 4 tickets) #4 item
Solar Bears vs Gladiators Hockey Game (Set of 4 tickets) #4
$70

Starting bid

Retail value $240 ($60 per ticket)

#4 This package includes four (4) Skybox tickets
Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Hockey Game – Skybox Experience

KIA Center | March 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM
(Donated by Orange County Mayor's Office)

  • Food, beverages, and parking are not included with these tickets.
Kennedy Space Center - 2 Admission Tickets item
Kennedy Space Center - 2 Admission Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Retail value $154 ($77 per ticket)
Kennedy Space Center - 2 Admission Tickets

Valid thru August 13, 2026

Studio Maison Photography - Family Wall Portrait Art #01 item
Studio Maison Photography - Family Wall Portrait Art #01
$99

Starting bid

Retail value $500

Studio Maison Photography- Family Wall Portrait Art certificate #01


This $500 Certificate includes:

$250 portrait session & $250 towards art (art starts at $200) May be used for: family, generational, couples, children, and engagement portraits.


Discover the joy and connection, you'll have with custom wall art in your home.
Studio Maison; making photographic art for Disney, Sony, Touchstone celebrities and families like yours since 2001.

Studio Maison Photography - Family Wall Portrait Art #02 item
Studio Maison Photography - Family Wall Portrait Art #02
$99

Starting bid

Retail value $500

Studio Maison Photography- Family Wall Portrait Art certificate #02


This $500 Certificate includes:

$250 portrait session & $250 towards art (art starts at $200) May be used for: family, generational, couples, children, and engagement portraits.


Discover the joy and connection, you'll have with custom wall art in your home.
Studio Maison; making photographic art for Disney, Sony, Touchstone celebrities and families like yours since 2001.

Studio Maison Photography - Family Wall Portrait Art #03 item
Studio Maison Photography - Family Wall Portrait Art #03
$99

Starting bid

Retail value $500

Studio Maison Photography- Family Wall Portrait Art certificate #03


This $500 Certificate includes:

$250 portrait session & $250 towards art (art starts at $200) May be used for: family, generational, couples, children, and engagement portraits.


Discover the joy and connection, you'll have with custom wall art in your home.
Studio Maison; making photographic art for Disney, Sony, Touchstone celebrities and families like yours since 2001.

Studio Maison Photography - Family Wall Portrait Art #04 item
Studio Maison Photography - Family Wall Portrait Art #04
$99

Starting bid

Retail value $500

Studio Maison Photography- Family Wall Portrait Art certificate #04


This $500 Certificate includes:

$250 portrait session & $250 towards art (art starts at $200) May be used for: family, generational, couples, children, and engagement portraits.


Discover the joy and connection, you'll have with custom wall art in your home.
Studio Maison; making photographic art for Disney, Sony, Touchstone celebrities and families like yours since 2001.

Studio Maison Photography - Family Wall Portrait Art #05 item
Studio Maison Photography - Family Wall Portrait Art #05
$99

Starting bid

Retail value $500

Studio Maison Photography- Family Wall Portrait Art certificate #05


This $500 Certificate includes:

$250 portrait session & $250 towards art (art starts at $200) May be used for: family, generational, couples, children, and engagement portraits.


Discover the joy and connection, you'll have with custom wall art in your home.
Studio Maison; making photographic art for Disney, Sony, Touchstone celebrities and families like yours since 2001.

Costco Gift Card $100 item
Costco Gift Card $100
$40

Starting bid

Costco Gift Card balance $100

Urban Air Adventure Park Family Pack of 4 Ultimate passes item
Urban Air Adventure Park Family Pack of 4 Ultimate passes
$50

Starting bid

Retail value over $180
Urban Air Adventure Park family pack of 4 ultimate passes , a pizza and 4 drinks

Orlando Chinese School - 1 Semester Tuition item
Orlando Chinese School - 1 Semester Tuition
$150

Starting bid

Retail value $300
1 semester Chinese School tuition

5 hours Online AP Chinese Review Session item
5 hours Online AP Chinese Review Session
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $100

5 hours online AP Chinese Review session
Valid thru May 8, 2026

  • Covering all six units of AP Chinese Language and Culture
Pauline Ho CPA One Hour Tax Consulting item
Pauline Ho CPA One Hour Tax Consulting
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $350
Pauline Ho CPA One Hour Tax Consulting
Valid until 7/31/2026 with blockout dates

(Blockout dates 3/9/26-4/15/26)

  • Non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for cash, in whole or in part.
College Navigator one hour College Admission Consulting item
College Navigator one hour College Admission Consulting
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $200
College Navigator One Hour College Admission Consulting

Valid thru 5/31/2026


Session includes:

  • Finding the right fit colleges
  • Student self-assessment
  • College admissions checklist
  • Student brag sheet
  • High school resume

* This certificate is non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash

Marketing Consulting One hour Free Service item
Marketing Consulting One hour Free Service
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $285

Marketing Consulting One hour Free Service
Valid thru 6/30/2026


Consulting Services include:

  • Competitive intelligence
  • Marketing budget review
  • Customer acquisition
  • Customer retention
  • Channel Strategy
  • Marketing Opportunities

*Voucher is non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash

In-Depth Care Physical Therapy -Dr. Alicia Hsiao item
In-Depth Care Physical Therapy -Dr. Alicia Hsiao
$40

Starting bid

Retail Value $150
In-Depth Care Physical Therapy -Dr. Alicia Hsiao

1 voucher $150 (1 session)


Combining the wisdoms of Western & Eastern Medicine

  • Manual therapy on soft tissue and joints
  • Therapeutic exercise
  • Find the root cause of your symptoms
  • Customized 1-on-1 sessions
  • Provide maintenance treatment for joint health


西醫科學徒手物理治療 + 東方全人醫學治療方

  • 徒手治療矯正脊椎、關節位置
  • 軟組織按摩、拔罐
  • 中英文一對一專業物理治療
  • 預防性關節健康維護、運動傷害預防
45-minute Mortgage Strategy consultation item
45-minute Mortgage Strategy consultation
$10

Starting bid

Retail value $500
45-minute mortgage strategy consultation with Dane Foxworthy of Mpire Financial

Winning bidder is eligible for a $500 closing cost reimbursement if they close a residential mortgage within twelve months, subject to credit approval. Reimbursement issued after closing and cannot exceed actual closing costs.

AMC Gift Card Packs 2 item
AMC Gift Card Packs 2
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $90 ($45.00 each pack)

AMC Gift Card packs 2


MICROJIG - Matchfit Dovetail Clamp Pro item
MICROJIG - Matchfit Dovetail Clamp Pro item
MICROJIG - Matchfit Dovetail Clamp Pro
$40

Starting bid

Retail value $125
MICROJIG Matchfit Dovetail Clamp Pro
Model# DVC-1177K2


What's Included:

  • (2) MATCHFIT Dovetail Clamps
  • (1) MATCHFIT 1/2" x 14° Dovetail Router Bit
  • (1) Setup Gauge
  • (1) Dovetail Hardware Variety Pack (6-Pack)
MICROJIG - MATCHFIT Grid Router Guide Kit item
MICROJIG - MATCHFIT Grid Router Guide Kit item
MICROJIG - MATCHFIT Grid Router Guide Kit
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $100
MATCHFIT Grid Router Guide Kit

Features:

  • Complete Kit Included*:
    • (1) Grid Router Guide
    • (1) Dovetail Router Bit
    • (1) Relief Bit
    • * Router sold separately (1-3/8″ Porter-Cable type guide bushing base required)
  • Dovetail Clamp Tracks Fast: Your fast, easy, and accurate tool for creating MatchFit Dovetail Clamp Track Grids.
  • Most Versatile Clamping System: Create grids for clamping on panels of any size, from small sleds to full 4x8 sheets.
  • Fast and Easy Operation: Simply set the depth, and let the guide do the work. No measuring, no marking, no straight edges or machines are required.
  • No Measuring or Marking Needed: Self-indexing design ensures perfect 4" x 4" spacing with every cut.
  • Router Compatibility: Fits most routers with 4"–7" bases and 1–3 HP motors. 1-3/8” Porter-Cable style bushing adapter required. Router sold separately.


MICROJIG - GRR-RIPPER MAX (GR-300MAX) item
MICROJIG - GRR-RIPPER MAX (GR-300MAX) item
MICROJIG - GRR-RIPPER MAX (GR-300MAX)
$30

Starting bid

Retail value $100
MICROJIG - GRR-RIPPER MAX (GR-300MAX)

Product Overview:

  • Triple-Directional Force for Superior Stability: Provides downward, inward, and forward pressure for total control, virtually eliminating kickback and ensuring clean, precise cuts.
  • Comprehensive Accessory Kit: This kit includes every Grr-ripper accessory Microjig offers, such as the 1/8" and 1/4" Legs for precision ripping, Handle Bridge, Stabilizing Plate, Adjustable Spacer, Deflector/Connector, and Gravity Heels, delivering unparalleled versatility.
  • New SafeRip Kit: Prevents inadvertent blade contact and provides precise leg settings, ensuring safer and quicker setups.
  • Extended Warranty for Peace of Mind: Features a limited lifetime warranty on the GREEN GRR-RIP material and an extended 3-year warranty on all parts.
  • Built for Versatility: It seamlessly adapts to table saws, router tables, jointers, and band saws, making it an essential tool for any workshop.
  • Unmatched Gripping Power with GREEN GRR-RIP: The treaded surface conforms to your workpiece, offering unmatched traction and control over hardwoods, composites, and even aluminum.
MICROJIG- GRR-RIP BLOCK Smart Pushblock item
MICROJIG- GRR-RIP BLOCK Smart Pushblock item
MICROJIG- GRR-RIP BLOCK Smart Pushblock
$20

Starting bid

Retail value $75
MICROJIG - GRR-RIP BLOCK - Smart Pushblock

Microjig - MATCHFIT 1/4" Relief Router Bit (#MB-050-025ST) item
Microjig - MATCHFIT 1/4" Relief Router Bit (#MB-050-025ST) item
Microjig - MATCHFIT 1/4" Relief Router Bit (#MB-050-025ST)
$10

Starting bid

Retail value $40
MICROJIG - MATCHFIT 1/4" Relief Router Bit

(#MB-050-025ST)

Perfect with the Dovetail Router Bit.

Specially designed to route ¼” relief grooves in material prior to the MATCHFIT Dovetail Router Bit. The relief bit removes 55% of waste material, which reduces stress on your Dovetail Router Bit.  This improves the quality of dovetail grooves and increases the overall lifespan of your MATCHFIT Dovetail Router Bit. Available in 1/2" and 1/4" shank sizes.

Included in the box:

  • 1/4" Relief Router Bit
  • 1/2" Shank


#1 Relax & Dine Luxe Set 療癒美食輕奢組 item
#1 Relax & Dine Luxe Set 療癒美食輕奢組
$80

Starting bid

Total value $280
#1 Gift Package- Relax & Dine Luxe Set

療癒美食輕奢組


Includes:

  • The Spa Gift Card – $40
  • A Gourmet Chinese Cuisine – $50
  • Teriyaki House – $20
  • Florida College of Integrative Medicine – $90
  • Cherry republic gift set (original cherry salsa, Double dark chocolate cookies, Dark chocolate turtles, Cherry shortbread cookies) $60
  • Red wine $20

Relaxation and great food in one perfect bundle! Enjoy premium Chinese cuisine, professional mind–body wellness sessions, and a soothing spa experience. A true treat-yourself package.
放鬆與美味一次到位！高級中餐再搭配專業身心療癒課程與SPA放鬆體驗，這是一套真正「寵愛自己」的組合

#2 Gourmet Delights x Mind & Body Luxury Experience 美食x身心療癒 item
#2 Gourmet Delights x Mind & Body Luxury Experience 美食x身心療癒
$80

Starting bid

Total value $320

#2 Gift Package- Gourmet Delights x Mind & Body Luxury Experience
頂級美食 × 身心療癒尊榮組


Includes:

  • A Gourmet Chinese Cuisine – $50
  • Teriyaki House – $20
  • Florida College of Integrative Medicine – $90
  • Premium Chocolate & Snack Gift Box – $100
  • Red Wine – $20
  • The Spa Gift Card – $40

From fine wine and gourmet dining to a premium snack gift box and holistic wellness experiences, this package is the ultimate eat, drink, enjoy, and unwind upgrade. Perfect as a thoughtful gift—or a well-deserved treat for yourself!
從高檔紅酒到美食饗宴，搭配零食大禮包與身心療癒課程，這組幾乎是「吃喝玩樂＋放鬆升級版」。適合送禮也適合犒賞自己！

#3 Sweet & Serene Indulgence 甜蜜療癒幸福組 item
#3 Sweet & Serene Indulgence 甜蜜療癒幸福組
$50

Starting bid

Total value $215
#3 Gift Package- Sweet & Serene Indulgence

甜蜜療癒幸福組

Includes:

  • Moonwok gift card – $25
  • A Gourmet Chinese Cuisine – $50
  • Florida College of Integrative Medicine – $90
  • Red Wine – $20
  • Delight Nails & Spa – $30

A delightful blend of savory dining, sweet treats, and relaxing wellness experiences. This package offers a sweet, elegant, and comforting lifestyle escape.
從中式料理到甜點禮盒，再加上專業療癒與SPA放鬆，這是一組甜蜜又有質感的生活享受套組。

#4 Foodie Tour & Relaxation Set 美食巡禮放鬆組 item
#4 Foodie Tour & Relaxation Set 美食巡禮放鬆組
$80

Starting bid

Total value $340
#4 Gift Package- Foodie Tour & Relaxation Set

美食巡禮放鬆組


Includes:

  • The Spa – $40
  • Moonwok – $25
  • A Gourmet Chinese Cuisine – $50
  • Sno Tea Caffe – $25
  • Jinya Ramen Bar – $50
  • Artis Red Wine – $150

Chinese cuisine, ramen, and handcrafted drinks—all in one! Plus spa relaxation for the perfect balance of great food and self-care.
中餐、拉麵、手搖飲一次滿足！還加上指甲護理與SPA體驗，是「吃得開心、也要美美的」完美組合。

#5 Wine & Dine Prestige Collection 紅酒饗宴尊榮組 item
#5 Wine & Dine Prestige Collection 紅酒饗宴尊榮組
$80

Starting bid

Total value $315
#5 Gift Package- Wine & Dine Prestige Collection

紅酒饗宴尊榮組


Includes:

  • The Spa – $40
  • Meng’s Kitchen – $100
  • Sno Tea Caffe – $25
  • Artis Red Wine – $150

Premium wine paired with popular dining spots and a relaxing spa experience. A package that reflects refined taste and mature elegance—perfect for gifting or personal enjoyment.

 高質感紅酒搭配人氣餐廳，再加上放鬆SPA，是一組很有「成熟品味」的禮包，送禮自用兩相宜。

#6 Gourmet Food Map Deluxe Set 美食地圖豪華組 item
#6 Gourmet Food Map Deluxe Set 美食地圖豪華組
$80

Starting bid

Total value $345

#6 Gift Package- Gourmet Food Map Deluxe Set

美食地圖豪華組


Includes:

  • Artis Red Wine – $150
  • Sno Tea Caffe – $25
  • Moonwok – $25
  • Jinya Ramen Bar – $50
  • Meng’s Kitchen – $50
  • Hi Tea & Coffee – $25
  • Bath & Body Works Gift Set – $20

A true culinary journey featuring multiple favorite restaurants and premium wine. Ideal for food lovers who enjoy sharing meals and savoring life.
橫跨多家人氣餐廳與高級紅酒，這是一場完整的「美食巡禮」。適合愛聚餐、愛生活的人。

#7 Lifestyle Upgrade Essentials 質感生活升級組 item
#7 Lifestyle Upgrade Essentials 質感生活升級組
$80

Starting bid

Total value $335

#7 Gift Package - Lifestyle Upgrade Essentials

質感生活升級組


Includes:

  • Burst Electric Toothbrush – $85
  • Amazon Gift Card – $25
  • Wawa Gas Gift Card – $25
  • Meng’s Kitchen – $50
  • Artis Red Wine – $150

Practical meets premium! From high-tech daily essentials to fine wine and dining, plus Amazon and gas gift cards—this bundle is useful, stylish, and an incredible value.
生活實用 × 品味享受！從高科技電動牙刷到紅酒美食，再加上Amazon與加油卡，這組真的超划算又超實用。

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!