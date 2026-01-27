CAACF Silent Auction

Retail value $300

Universal Two-Park, One-Day Pass (set of 2 tickets)

W / Blockouts - Expires on 02.21.2027



Passes are good for the SAME day at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.





Block out dates

The following block out dates apply but are not limited to:

January 1–4, 2026,

March 16–22, 2026,

March 30, 2026 – April 11, 2026,

June 6, 2026 – August 10, 2026,

December 19–31, 2026 and all 2026 concert dates.