CAACF Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Retail value $400
Walt Disney World One-Day Park Pass (set of 4 tickets) - One Day Park Hopper W / Blockouts - Expires on 1.9.2027
Starting bid
Retail value $300
Universal Two-Park, One-Day Pass (set of 2 tickets)
W / Blockouts - Expires on 02.21.2027
Passes are good for the SAME day at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.
Block out dates
The following block out dates apply but are not limited to:
January 1–4, 2026,
March 16–22, 2026,
March 30, 2026 – April 11, 2026,
June 6, 2026 – August 10, 2026,
December 19–31, 2026 and all 2026 concert dates.
Starting bid
Retail value $300
Universal Two-Park, One-Day Pass (set of 2 tickets)
W / Blockouts - Expires on 02.21.2027
Passes are good for the SAME day at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.
Block out dates
The following block out dates apply but are not limited to:
January 1–4, 2026,
March 16–22, 2026,
March 30, 2026 – April 11, 2026,
June 6, 2026 – August 10, 2026,
December 19–31, 2026 and all 2026 concert dates.
Starting bid
Estimated retail value: $3,000
Signed Jersey ( 2025-2026 season) - Official Orlando Magic jersey signed by all players of the 2025-2026 team (multiple signatures.) A rare collector’s item and an unforgettable piece for any NBA fan.
Starting bid
Estimate retail value: $1,500
#1 Signed Basketball ( 2025-2026 season) - Official basketball signed by all players of the Orlando Magic 2025-2026 team (multiple signatures). Perfect for display in a home, office, or sport collection
Starting bid
Estimate retail value: $1,500
#2 Signed Basketball ( 2025-2026 season) - Official basketball signed by all players of the Orlando Magic 2025-2026 team (multiple signatures). Perfect for display in a home, office, or sport collection
Starting bid
Retail value $275.26 ($137.63 per ticket)
Twice Concert -2 Skybox tickets
KIA Center | March 27, 2026 | 8:00 PM
(Donated by Orange County Mayor's Office)
🔺Tickets will be sent out via email a few days after you win the bid.
Starting bid
Retail value $240 ($60 per ticket)
#1 This package includes four (4) Skybox tickets
Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Hockey Game – Skybox Experience
KIA Center | March 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM
(Donated by Orange County Mayor's Office)
Starting bid
Retail value $240 ($60 per ticket)
#2 This package includes four (4) Skybox tickets
Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Hockey Game – Skybox Experience
KIA Center | March 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM
(Donated by Orange County Mayor's Office)
Starting bid
Retail value $240 ($60 per ticket)
#3 This package includes four (4) Skybox tickets
Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Hockey Game – Skybox Experience
KIA Center | March 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM
(Donated by Orange County Mayor's Office)
Starting bid
Retail value $240 ($60 per ticket)
#4 This package includes four (4) Skybox tickets
Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Hockey Game – Skybox Experience
KIA Center | March 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM
(Donated by Orange County Mayor's Office)
Starting bid
Retail value $154 ($77 per ticket)
Kennedy Space Center - 2 Admission Tickets
Valid thru August 13, 2026
Starting bid
Retail value $500
Studio Maison Photography- Family Wall Portrait Art certificate #01
This $500 Certificate includes:
$250 portrait session & $250 towards art (art starts at $200) May be used for: family, generational, couples, children, and engagement portraits.
Discover the joy and connection, you'll have with custom wall art in your home.
Studio Maison; making photographic art for Disney, Sony, Touchstone celebrities and families like yours since 2001.
Starting bid
Retail value $500
Studio Maison Photography- Family Wall Portrait Art certificate #02
This $500 Certificate includes:
$250 portrait session & $250 towards art (art starts at $200) May be used for: family, generational, couples, children, and engagement portraits.
Discover the joy and connection, you'll have with custom wall art in your home.
Studio Maison; making photographic art for Disney, Sony, Touchstone celebrities and families like yours since 2001.
Starting bid
Retail value $500
Studio Maison Photography- Family Wall Portrait Art certificate #03
This $500 Certificate includes:
$250 portrait session & $250 towards art (art starts at $200) May be used for: family, generational, couples, children, and engagement portraits.
Discover the joy and connection, you'll have with custom wall art in your home.
Studio Maison; making photographic art for Disney, Sony, Touchstone celebrities and families like yours since 2001.
Starting bid
Retail value $500
Studio Maison Photography- Family Wall Portrait Art certificate #04
This $500 Certificate includes:
$250 portrait session & $250 towards art (art starts at $200) May be used for: family, generational, couples, children, and engagement portraits.
Discover the joy and connection, you'll have with custom wall art in your home.
Studio Maison; making photographic art for Disney, Sony, Touchstone celebrities and families like yours since 2001.
Starting bid
Retail value $500
Studio Maison Photography- Family Wall Portrait Art certificate #05
This $500 Certificate includes:
$250 portrait session & $250 towards art (art starts at $200) May be used for: family, generational, couples, children, and engagement portraits.
Discover the joy and connection, you'll have with custom wall art in your home.
Studio Maison; making photographic art for Disney, Sony, Touchstone celebrities and families like yours since 2001.
Starting bid
Costco Gift Card balance $100
Starting bid
Retail value over $180
Urban Air Adventure Park family pack of 4 ultimate passes , a pizza and 4 drinks
Starting bid
Retail value $300
1 semester Chinese School tuition
Starting bid
Retail value $100
5 hours online AP Chinese Review session
Valid thru May 8, 2026
Starting bid
Retail value $350
Pauline Ho CPA One Hour Tax Consulting
Valid until 7/31/2026 with blockout dates
(Blockout dates 3/9/26-4/15/26)
Starting bid
Retail value $200
College Navigator One Hour College Admission Consulting
Valid thru 5/31/2026
Session includes:
* This certificate is non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash
Starting bid
Retail value $285
Marketing Consulting One hour Free Service
Valid thru 6/30/2026
Consulting Services include:
*Voucher is non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash
Starting bid
Retail Value $150
In-Depth Care Physical Therapy -Dr. Alicia Hsiao
1 voucher $150 (1 session)
Combining the wisdoms of Western & Eastern Medicine
西醫科學徒手物理治療 + 東方全人醫學治療方
Starting bid
Retail value $500
45-minute mortgage strategy consultation with Dane Foxworthy of Mpire Financial
Winning bidder is eligible for a $500 closing cost reimbursement if they close a residential mortgage within twelve months, subject to credit approval. Reimbursement issued after closing and cannot exceed actual closing costs.
Starting bid
Retail value $90 ($45.00 each pack)
AMC Gift Card packs 2
Starting bid
Retail value $125
MICROJIG Matchfit Dovetail Clamp Pro
Model# DVC-1177K2
What's Included:
Starting bid
Retail value $100
MATCHFIT Grid Router Guide Kit
Features:
Starting bid
Retail value $100
MICROJIG - GRR-RIPPER MAX (GR-300MAX)
Product Overview:
Starting bid
Retail value $75
MICROJIG - GRR-RIP BLOCK - Smart Pushblock
Starting bid
Retail value $40
MICROJIG - MATCHFIT 1/4" Relief Router Bit
(#MB-050-025ST)
Perfect with the Dovetail Router Bit.
Specially designed to route ¼” relief grooves in material prior to the MATCHFIT Dovetail Router Bit. The relief bit removes 55% of waste material, which reduces stress on your Dovetail Router Bit. This improves the quality of dovetail grooves and increases the overall lifespan of your MATCHFIT Dovetail Router Bit. Available in 1/2" and 1/4" shank sizes.
Included in the box:
Starting bid
Total value $280
#1 Gift Package- Relax & Dine Luxe Set
療癒美食輕奢組
Includes:
Relaxation and great food in one perfect bundle! Enjoy premium Chinese cuisine, professional mind–body wellness sessions, and a soothing spa experience. A true treat-yourself package.
放鬆與美味一次到位！高級中餐再搭配專業身心療癒課程與SPA放鬆體驗，這是一套真正「寵愛自己」的組合
Starting bid
Total value $320
#2 Gift Package- Gourmet Delights x Mind & Body Luxury Experience
頂級美食 × 身心療癒尊榮組
Includes:
From fine wine and gourmet dining to a premium snack gift box and holistic wellness experiences, this package is the ultimate eat, drink, enjoy, and unwind upgrade. Perfect as a thoughtful gift—or a well-deserved treat for yourself!
從高檔紅酒到美食饗宴，搭配零食大禮包與身心療癒課程，這組幾乎是「吃喝玩樂＋放鬆升級版」。適合送禮也適合犒賞自己！
Starting bid
Total value $215
#3 Gift Package- Sweet & Serene Indulgence
甜蜜療癒幸福組
Includes:
A delightful blend of savory dining, sweet treats, and relaxing wellness experiences. This package offers a sweet, elegant, and comforting lifestyle escape.
從中式料理到甜點禮盒，再加上專業療癒與SPA放鬆，這是一組甜蜜又有質感的生活享受套組。
Starting bid
Total value $340
#4 Gift Package- Foodie Tour & Relaxation Set
美食巡禮放鬆組
Includes:
Chinese cuisine, ramen, and handcrafted drinks—all in one! Plus spa relaxation for the perfect balance of great food and self-care.
中餐、拉麵、手搖飲一次滿足！還加上指甲護理與SPA體驗，是「吃得開心、也要美美的」完美組合。
Starting bid
Total value $315
#5 Gift Package- Wine & Dine Prestige Collection
紅酒饗宴尊榮組
Includes:
Premium wine paired with popular dining spots and a relaxing spa experience. A package that reflects refined taste and mature elegance—perfect for gifting or personal enjoyment.
高質感紅酒搭配人氣餐廳，再加上放鬆SPA，是一組很有「成熟品味」的禮包，送禮自用兩相宜。
Starting bid
Total value $345
#6 Gift Package- Gourmet Food Map Deluxe Set
美食地圖豪華組
Includes:
A true culinary journey featuring multiple favorite restaurants and premium wine. Ideal for food lovers who enjoy sharing meals and savoring life.
橫跨多家人氣餐廳與高級紅酒，這是一場完整的「美食巡禮」。適合愛聚餐、愛生活的人。
Starting bid
Total value $335
#7 Gift Package - Lifestyle Upgrade Essentials
質感生活升級組
Includes:
Practical meets premium! From high-tech daily essentials to fine wine and dining, plus Amazon and gas gift cards—this bundle is useful, stylish, and an incredible value.
生活實用 × 品味享受！從高科技電動牙刷到紅酒美食，再加上Amazon與加油卡，這組真的超划算又超實用。
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