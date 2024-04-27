Silent Filmfest w/ Burn Brothers Mountain

New London Roaming Cinema and Little Theatre Auditorium presents our 6th Annual Silent Filmfest!

This year's feature is "The Wind" (1928, Victor Sjöström) starring Lillian Gish, Lars Hanson, Montagu Love, and Dorothy Cumming with live soundtrack composed and performed by Brothers Burn Mountain with bonus Silent Shorts screenings before and after the feature film.





Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

6pm: Doors



Tickets: PWYW $10-$30 7pm: "The Wind" (Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes)Tickets: PWYW $10-$30 (What is PWYW?) Available online or at the door. Online sales end 4 hours before doors open.





ABOUT "The Wind"

Synopisis: A poor east coast woman moves to the west to live with her cousin and find a new home. Will the winds of the wild west drive Letty mad?





ABOUT BURN BROTHERS MOUNTAIN



A longtime New London favorite, Burn Brothers Mountain is from the backwoods north of Duluth, MN. A soulful duo of real-life brothers, Ryan and Jesse Dermody, they've been playing music together everyday as for 24 years. They've released 11 full-length albums of original music, and have toured across the country, having played more than 2,150 live shows. A roiling melting pot of so many musical influences, their sound is hard to describe, except as energetic and eclectic; with afro-cuban rhythms, Zappa-esque spontanaeity, grittiness, bluesyness, tenderness, and a singer-songwriter, folky flair.

Check out their recent album, The Dark Exchange, recorded and produced with world-famous Alan Sparhawk of Low. They also end each of their sets and their shows with extended drum jams, which are a healing and hypnotic joy each and every time. They've created music with other MN music legends like Ryan Young of Trampled By Turtles and Jerree Small of Southwire and Coyote. They've even played with Charlie Parr.







