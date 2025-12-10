Chinese American Association of Lexington

Chinese American Association of Lexington

Tickets: CAAL Lunar New Year Gala 2026

Cary Hall: 1605 Massachusetts Ave

Lexington, MA 02420

General Admission（普通票）
$20

在下一步支付页面，您可以手动填写 Zeffy 手续费为 $0.00

On the payment page, you may manually enter “$0.00” for the optional Zeffy contribution.

Senior（60+）长者票（60岁及以上）
$10

在下一步支付页面，您可以手动填写 Zeffy 手续费为 $0.00

On the payment page, you may manually enter “$0.00” for the optional Zeffy contribution.

Child（12 and under）儿童票（12岁及以下）
$10

在下一步支付页面，您可以动填写 Zeffy 手续费为 $0.00

On the payment page, you may manually enter “$0.00” for the optional Zeffy contribution.

