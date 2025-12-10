Tickets: CAAL Lunar New Year Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Lexington, MA 02420
在下一步支付页面，您可以手动填写 Zeffy 手续费为 $0.00
On the payment page, you may manually enter “$0.00” for the optional Zeffy contribution.
在下一步支付页面，您可以手动填写 Zeffy 手续费为 $0.00
On the payment page, you may manually enter “$0.00” for the optional Zeffy contribution.
在下一步支付页面，您可以手动填写 Zeffy 手续费为 $0.00
On the payment page, you may manually enter “$0.00” for the optional Zeffy contribution.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!