SF 6-mile Hike

Update on 6/4/2024: Start/end location updated to the Presidio Tunnel Tops. $15 all day parking that seems safer. Plenty of food options for lunch afterward. Newer bathrooms.









Join us in exploring San Francisco via a 6-mile hike followed by optional lunch!





https://maps.app.goo.gl/xAzh8niwtP8a3gxc7





Starting from the Presidio Tunnel Tops, we will follow the coast to the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center, Baker Beach, and then Lands End. Uber/Lyft back to Presidio Tunnel Tops for optional lunch afterward - lots of options nearby.





The Google Maps path is slightly inaccurate because we will take the beach to the sand ladder, so it will be around 6 miles. And depending on our pace, it will take around 3 hours.





Park at Presidio Tunnel Tops Parking Lot. If full, see parking adjacent to the Main Parade Lawn. Remember to pay for parking as appropriate. Please note you are parking at your own risk. Recommend removing everything from sight beforehand. Plan to avoid opening your car trunk after parking.





Meet outside the Transit Center Bathrooms (the side with the big trees) at 10am.





Bring water and sunblock. Wear layers and appropriate footwear. See you there!





