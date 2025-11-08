Harmonium Choral Society
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Harmonium Choral Society

Hosted by

Harmonium Choral Society

About this event

Sales closed

Cabaret 2026 Tickets and Sponsor

60 N Jefferson Rd

Whippany, NJ 07981, USA

Add a donation for Harmonium Choral Society

$

Director
$2,000

Director - $2,000 -
Logo/name on all media, event program, and website.
Two (2) Harmonium Choral Society season subscription tickets - four (4) concerts.
Full page ad in season program book and event program. Shout-out sung at cabaret and banner at event.
Four (4) tickets to cabaret with priority seating.

Venue
$1,500

Venue - $1,500
Logo/name on all media, event program, and website.
Two (2) Harmonium Choral Society season subscription tickets - four (4) concerts.
Full page ad in season program book and event program. Shout-out sung at cabaret.
Two (2) tickets to cabaret with priority seating.

Instrumentalist
$1,000

Instrumentalist - $1,000
Logo/name on all media, event program, and website. Half page ad in season program book and event program. Two (2) tickets to cabaret with priority seating.

Vocalist
$500

Vocalist - $500
Two (2) tickets to cabaret. Listing in event program.

Friend
$350

One ticket to Cabaret and listing in event program

Table of (10) Ten People
$700

This option gives a $50 discount on a table.

Half of a Table for Five (5) People
$350

This option gives a $25 discount on half of a table.

General Admission
$75

One individual ticket

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