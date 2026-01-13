Bergen County Academies Class of 2027

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Bergen County Academies Class of 2027

About this event

BCA Cabaret and Tricky Tray

200 Hackensack Ave

Hackensack, NJ 07601, USA

General Admission
$20

General Admission tickets get you into the Cabaret. Tickets are transferrable, non-refundable. Tricky Tray Tickets are sold SEPARATELY.

Tricky Tray Bundle 3
$100

Payment for reserved Bundle 3

25 Black Tier 1, 7 Red Tier 2, 4 Gold Tier 3


Tricky Tray Bundle 2
$50

Payment for reserved Bundle 2

20 Black Tier 1, 5 Red Tier 2, 1 Gold Tier 3

Tricky Tray Bundle 1
$25

Payment for reserved Bundle 1

15 Black Tier 1, 3 Red Tier 2

Tricky Tray Tickets - 4 Gold Tier 3
$60

NIGHT OF: 4 tickets for $60


Tricky Tray Tickets - 10 Red Tier 2
$50

NIGHT OF: 10 tickets for $50

Tricky Tray Tickets - 20 Black Tier 1
$20

NIGHT OF: 20 tickets for $20

Donation to offset Teacher Tickets
Pay what you can

Help us provide tickets to teachers so they may join in on the fun


Add a donation for Bergen County Academies Class of 2027

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