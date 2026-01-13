BCA Cabaret and Tricky Tray

About this event
General Admission tickets get you into the Cabaret. Tickets are transferrable, non-refundable. Tricky Tray Tickets are sold SEPARATELY.
Payment for reserved Bundle 3
25 Black Tier 1, 7 Red Tier 2, 4 Gold Tier 3
Payment for reserved Bundle 2
20 Black Tier 1, 5 Red Tier 2, 1 Gold Tier 3
Payment for reserved Bundle 1
15 Black Tier 1, 3 Red Tier 2
NIGHT OF: 4 tickets for $60
NIGHT OF: 10 tickets for $50
NIGHT OF: 20 tickets for $20
Help us provide tickets to teachers so they may join in on the fun
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