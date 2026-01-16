Cabaret Concert and Dinner

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About this event
All access pass gets you access to dinner and the concert.
If you would like to pay cash at the door, please put "0."
The concert ONLY ticket gets you access to just the concert.
If you would like to pay cash at the door, please put "0."
The dinner ONLY ticket gets you access to just the dinner.
If you would like to pay cash at the door, please put "0."
Kids ages 5 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult. We do suggest a donation to help cover expenses, but it is not required.
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