Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Troop 5140

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Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Troop 5140

About this event

Cabaret Concert and Dinner

2191 West Chester Pike

Broomall, PA 19008, USA

All access pass
Pay what you can

All access pass gets you access to dinner and the concert.

If you would like to pay cash at the door, please put "0."

Concert ONLY
Pay what you can

The concert ONLY ticket gets you access to just the concert.

If you would like to pay cash at the door, please put "0."

Dinner ONLY
Pay what you can

The dinner ONLY ticket gets you access to just the dinner.

If you would like to pay cash at the door, please put "0."

Kids (5 and under)
Pay what you can

Kids ages 5 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult. We do suggest a donation to help cover expenses, but it is not required.

Add a donation for Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Troop 5140

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