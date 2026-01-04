Twisted Tines

Hosted by

Twisted Tines

About this event

Cabin Fever Bingo

58 Dunbar St

Uniontown, PA 15401, USA

Single event ticket
$30

This ticket is for one person for the bingo

Regular Sponsor
$100

This is not a ticket

$150 special sponsor
$150

This is not a ticket

$200 special sponsor
$200

This is not a ticket

$250 special sponsor
$250

This is not a ticket

$300 special sponsor
$300

This is not a ticket

$350 special sponsor
$350

This is not a ticket

BINGO Coverall Sponsor
$500

This is not a ticket

Early Bird Bingo
$500

This is not a ticket

Event Sponsor Silver
$1,000

Buying this sponsorship package gets you 1 ticket to the bingo!

Event Sponsor Silver Gold
$1,250

Buying this sponsorship package gets you 3 tickets to the bingo!

Event Sponsor Platinum
$1,500

Buying this sponsorship package gets you 4 tickets to the bingo!

In house sale
$240

this option is used for in house sales

Add a donation for Twisted Tines

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