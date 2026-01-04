Cabin Fever Bingo

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About this event
This ticket is for one person for the bingo
This is not a ticket
This is not a ticket
This is not a ticket
This is not a ticket
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This is not a ticket
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Buying this sponsorship package gets you 1 ticket to the bingo!
Buying this sponsorship package gets you 3 tickets to the bingo!
Buying this sponsorship package gets you 4 tickets to the bingo!
this option is used for in house sales
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