Signed Sara Evans Guitar Raffle

Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter in partnership with RoMac Building Supply is raffling off a signed Sara Evans guitar to one lucky winner. Each raffle entry is $10 and you can enter as many times as you would like. All proceeds from this raffle will benefit Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter Women Build Project. This prize is valued at $2,000. Includes 2 tickets to the 2023 RoMac Contractor Night on May 5, 2023, at the Lake County Fair Grounds, VIP seating, & an acoustic guitar signed by Sara Evans, live on stage. There is a total of 5,000 tickets available for this drawing. The last day to purchase tickets is April 30, 2023, and the drawing will be held on May 1, 2023, at ?.