CACF's Catalyst for Change Online Auction Feature

Exact dates of the stay: Sunday December 14, 2025, to Sunday, December 21, 2025 (dates cannot be changed)





Situated on a stunning peninsula between two crystal clear bays, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort offers direct beach access and sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.





The elegant, air conditioned two-bedroom suite is on the ground floor with a terrace. Comfortably fits 4 to 6 people.





In suite 1027 the bedroom has a king-sized bed with a hot tub. There is a full kitchen with a microwave, toaster, blender, electric coffee maker, dishwasher and a safe. The living room has a couch with a pull-out queen-sized bed. There is a washer, dryer, iron and board, hair dryer, TV, DVD player, iPod docking station, and alarm clock. The adjoining studio 1026 has king-sized bed, couch, kitchenette and a full bath. Wi-Fi is provided.





The resort is on the private Fort Amsterdam peninsula between Little Bay and Great Bay. The resort is oriented toward Little Bay – which is a bird sanctuary. Divi Little Bay has Mediterranean style buildings. It has three swimming pools, a lighted tennis court, spa, a massage and facial spa, and a fitness center. The infinity pool is on the cliff of Little Bay. It has a large whirlpool. The resort has four restaurants and a café. 1) Pure Ocean; Sea Breeze; 3) Gizmo’s; 4) The Shack; and 5) Mix at Ocean. Divi Little Bay offers a stunning white sandy beach from which you can snorkel. Aqua Mania Adventures rents kayaks, jet skis, snorkeling gear, wave runners, and paddle boards.





Sint Maarten, part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, is a country on the southern part of a Caribbean island shared with Saint Martin, a French overseas collectivity. Its natural features span lagoons, beaches and salt pans. The capital, Philipsburg, has cobblestone streets and colorful, colonial-style buildings lining its Front Street shopping area.





Check-in at 4pm, check-out at 11am.

Winner is responsible for $50 occupancy fee and a charge of $7.50 per day, energy cost. This package does not include travel arrangements.





Donated by Larry Lee.