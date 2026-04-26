CAC's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
2 Wild Water Cullman Tickets
Valued at: $80
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Two Nice Water Bottles, 2 towels,2 Bags, 2 fans and more!
In a reusable tote
Starting bid
Toddler Town GC
Valued at: $30
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Tazikis
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Classic Nails, Dora Gift Card
Valued at $100
Starting bid
-Warrior River coffee (Med. Roast/whole bean)
-Branded Tumbler
Valued at $45
Starting bid
-Sno Shack Gift Certificate $10
-Needoh brand Ice Cream Cone
Valued at $35
Starting bid
-Snow Shack Gift Certificate $10
-Needoh brand Popsicle
Valued at $35.00
Starting bid
Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card $25
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Dream Avenue Gift Basket
-Small floral Platter
-magnets
-home sweet home decor block
-wooden spoon
-tea towel
-Coco Peach Sachet
Valued at $80
Starting bid
-All My life shirt Shirt Size Medium
- $25 gift card
Valued at $50
Starting bid
M.O.M. "All that I have needed..." Themed Gift basket
-Oven Mitt
-Pot Holder
-Casserole hot pad
-Tea Towel
-Piper and Leaf Loose Tea (1.2 oz)
Valued at over $50
Starting bid
Bicycle Themed Watercolor art gift basket
-Tea Towel
-Watercolor print
-Note Cards
-Piper & Leaft Loose Tea (Piper mint blues 1.2 oz)
Valued at over $50
Starting bid
FunTime Skate Family Fun Pack:
-4 Skate Passes
-4 Skate Rentals
-Large Pizza
-4 drinks
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Red Car Creamery
-$25 gift card
-Branded mug
-3 coffee-cups
Valued at $40
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!