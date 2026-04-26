Central Alabama Christian
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Central Alabama Christian

About this event

Sales closed

CAC's Silent Auction

2 Tickets to WildWater Cullman item
2 Tickets to WildWater Cullman
$40

Starting bid

2 Wild Water Cullman Tickets


Valued at: $80

Needoh Nice Cube - Blue item
Needoh Nice Cube - Blue
$13

Starting bid

Needoh Nice Cube - Purple item
Needoh Nice Cube - Purple
$13

Starting bid

Canales Gift Basket item
Canales Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Two Nice Water Bottles, 2 towels,2 Bags, 2 fans and more!

In a reusable tote

Toddler Town $30 Gift Certificate item
Toddler Town $30 Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Toddler Town GC


Valued at: $30

Tazikis $50 Gift Certificate item
Tazikis $50 Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate to Tazikis


Valued at $50

Classic Nails $100 Gift Certificate item
Classic Nails $100 Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Classic Nails, Dora Gift Card


Valued at $100

Warrior River Coffee & Tumbler item
Warrior River Coffee & Tumbler item
Warrior River Coffee & Tumbler
$20

Starting bid

-Warrior River coffee (Med. Roast/whole bean)

-Branded Tumbler


Valued at $45

Needoh Ice Cream Cone & $10 Sho Shack Gift Certificate item
Needoh Ice Cream Cone & $10 Sho Shack Gift Certificate item
Needoh Ice Cream Cone & $10 Sho Shack Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

-Sno Shack Gift Certificate $10

-Needoh brand Ice Cream Cone


Valued at $35

$10 Sho Shack Gift Certificate & Needoh Popsicle item
$10 Sho Shack Gift Certificate & Needoh Popsicle item
$10 Sho Shack Gift Certificate & Needoh Popsicle
$20

Starting bid

-Snow Shack Gift Certificate $10

-Needoh brand Popsicle


Valued at $35.00

$25 Gift Certificate Buffalo Wild Wings item
$25 Gift Certificate Buffalo Wild Wings
$15

Starting bid

Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card $25


Valued at $25

$25 Gift Certificate Buffalo Wild Wings item
$25 Gift Certificate Buffalo Wild Wings
$15

Starting bid

Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card


Valued at $25

$25 Gift Certificate Buffalo Wild Wings item
$25 Gift Certificate Buffalo Wild Wings
$15

Starting bid

Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card


Valued at $25

$25 Gift Certificate Buffalo Wild Wings item
$25 Gift Certificate Buffalo Wild Wings
$15

Starting bid

Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card


Valued at $25

Gift Basket from Dreams Avenue item
Gift Basket from Dreams Avenue item
Gift Basket from Dreams Avenue
$40

Starting bid

Dream Avenue Gift Basket

-Small floral Platter

-magnets

-home sweet home decor block

-wooden spoon

-tea towel

-Coco Peach Sachet


Valued at $80

Magnolia and June $25 Gift Certificate & Shirt item
Magnolia and June $25 Gift Certificate & Shirt item
Magnolia and June $25 Gift Certificate & Shirt
$15

Starting bid

-All My life shirt Shirt Size Medium

- $25 gift card


Valued at $50

Marketplace on Main Gift Basket item
Marketplace on Main Gift Basket item
Marketplace on Main Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

M.O.M. "All that I have needed..." Themed Gift basket

-Oven Mitt

-Pot Holder

-Casserole hot pad

-Tea Towel

-Piper and Leaf Loose Tea (1.2 oz)


Valued at over $50


MarketPlace on Main Gift Basket item
MarketPlace on Main Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Bicycle Themed Watercolor art gift basket

-Tea Towel

-Watercolor print

-Note Cards

-Piper & Leaft Loose Tea (Piper mint blues 1.2 oz)


Valued at over $50

Family Fun Pack item
Family Fun Pack
$40

Starting bid

FunTime Skate Family Fun Pack:

-4 Skate Passes

-4 Skate Rentals

-Large Pizza

-4 drinks


Valued at $80

RedCar Creamery Gift Basket item
RedCar Creamery Gift Basket item
RedCar Creamery Gift Basket
$18

Starting bid

Red Car Creamery

-$25 gift card

-Branded mug

-3 coffee-cups


Valued at $40

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!