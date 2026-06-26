A legendary Bangla band, Cactus, poses for a promotional poster in front of a blurred cityscape, announcing their first-time performance in Charlotte on October 11th.
Srishti Of Charlotte

Hosted by

Srishti Of Charlotte

About this event

CACTUSs - the Bangla Rock Odyssey

100 E McDowell St

Matthews, NC 28105, USA

Premium ticket Zone A with Non Veg Dinner Box
$100

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. (Seat Map provided in previous page)

Food included with ticket.


Premium ticket Zone A with Veg Dinner Box
$100

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. (Seat Map provided in previous page)

Food included with ticket.

Standard seating - Zone B
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Seat Map provided in previous page)

Food NOT included with ticket. Please buy food separately if interested.

Non Veg Dinner Box
$20

Non Veg Dinner Box.

Premium ticket includes 1 dinner box per ticket.


Add dinner boxes from here only if you wish to purchase more

Veg Dinner Box
$15

Veg Dinner Box.

Premium ticket includes 1 dinner box per ticket.
Add dinner boxes from here only if you wish to purchase more

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