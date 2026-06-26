CACTUSs - the Bangla Rock Odyssey

About this event
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. (Seat Map provided in previous page)
Food included with ticket.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. (Seat Map provided in previous page)
Food included with ticket.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Seat Map provided in previous page)
Food NOT included with ticket. Please buy food separately if interested.
Non Veg Dinner Box.
Premium ticket includes 1 dinner box per ticket.
Add dinner boxes from here only if you wish to purchase more
Veg Dinner Box.
Premium ticket includes 1 dinner box per ticket.
Add dinner boxes from here only if you wish to purchase more
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