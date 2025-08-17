Cactus View Sponsors

Hoppy Helper
$250

No expiration

Small hops make a big difference!


Includes:

  • Sponsor flyer sent home to all students (provided by sponsor)
  • Name and logo on some branding
  • Name and logo shared on social media
Trail Hopper
$500

No expiration

Paving the way & hopping toward success!


Includes:

  • Hoppy Helper benefits
  • Thank you message on out marquee for week
  • Social media shout outs (2x a semester) with your desired wording & content
Fluffle Friends
$1,000

No expiration

Setting the pace for all jackrabbits to follow!


Included:

  • Hoppy Helper & Trailer Hopper benefits
  • Display banner (provided by sponsor)
  • Table at one on campus event (TDB with board)
End of the year Events
$500

No expiration

Help sponsor our big end of the year events!


These include:

  • water day
  • yearbook signing party
  • 6th grade celebration
  • much more!
Sponsor a teacher meal
$500

No expiration

Our staff s amazing and we love to be able to provide meals during the school year. This is especially true during conferences, trainings and teacher appreciation week!

Marquee Spotlight
$300

No expiration

Want to spotlight your business on our school marquee? We can work with you on what to share and what to say!

This sponsorship will show up for an entire week (at a time that makes sense for you and us!)

Snack Sponsor
$200

No expiration

Between on campus events, testing and classroom snacks - we are always needing to replenish our stock!


This sponsorship will help fulfill the needs we have for snacks on campus, and allow us to provide the best options possible.

Add a donation for Cactus View PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!