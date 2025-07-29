Cadence Flag Football Blitz 4 a Purpose Vendor

Vendor For-Profit Tier 1
$1,500
  • Premium 10’x10’ booth space in the most visible, high-traffic area
  • One 6’ table and two chairs
  • Logo featured on event signage and event website as a “Premier Vendor Partner”
  • Listing in event program
  • Opportunity to include a premium promotional item in attendee swag bags
  • Social media spotlight before and after the event
  • Four event passes
Vendor For-Profit Tier 2
$1,000
  • 10’x10’ booth space in a high-traffic area
  • One 6’ table and two chairs
  • Listing in event program and website
  • Opportunity to include a promotional item in attendee swag bags
  • Social media shoutout before and after the event
  • Two event passes
Vendor For-Profit Tier 3
$500
  • 10’x10’ booth space in “Promotions Row” or designated area
  • One 6’ table and two chairs
  • Listing in event program and website
  • Opportunity to include a flyer or coupon in attendee swag bags
  • Two event passes
Non-Profit Organizations Tier 1
$500
  • 10’x10’ booth space in community/non-profit row
  • One 6’ table and two chairs
  • Listing in event program and website
  • Opportunity to distribute educational materials or resources
  • Two event passes
Non-Profit Tier 2
$250
  • 6’ table and two chairs in community/non-profit row (shared 10’x10’ space or table-only placement)
  • Listing in event program and website
  • Opportunity to distribute educational materials or resources
  • One event pass
Add a donation for Pinecrest Academy Of Nevada

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!