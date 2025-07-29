Pinecrest Academy Of Nevada
Cadence Flag Football Blitz 4 a Purpose Vendor
Vendor For-Profit Tier 1
$1,500
Premium 10’x10’ booth space in the most visible, high-traffic area
One 6’ table and two chairs
Logo featured on event signage and event website as a “Premier Vendor Partner”
Listing in event program
Opportunity to include a premium promotional item in attendee swag bags
Social media spotlight before and after the event
Four event passes
Vendor For-Profit Tier 2
$1,000
10’x10’ booth space in a high-traffic area
One 6’ table and two chairs
Listing in event program and website
Opportunity to include a promotional item in attendee swag bags
Social media shoutout before and after the event
Two event passes
Vendor For-Profit Tier 3
$500
10’x10’ booth space in “Promotions Row” or designated area
One 6’ table and two chairs
Listing in event program and website
Opportunity to include a flyer or coupon in attendee swag bags
Two event passes
Non-Profit Organizations Tier 1
$500
10’x10’ booth space in community/non-profit row
One 6’ table and two chairs
Listing in event program and website
Opportunity to distribute educational materials or resources
Two event passes
Non-Profit Tier 2
$250
6’ table and two chairs in community/non-profit row (shared 10’x10’ space or table-only placement)
Listing in event program and website
Opportunity to distribute educational materials or resources
One event pass
Add a donation for Pinecrest Academy Of Nevada
