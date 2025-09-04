Cadence's Individual Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
This supports basic copying and printing fees for instructors.
Renews monthly
This supports purchasing and licensing music for ensembles.
Renews monthly
This level assists with savings for new instruments and technology.
Renews monthly
This level assists with facility rentals.
Renews monthly
This level assists with our scholarship fund for need and merit-based scholarships.
Renews monthly
This amount goes toward our endowment fund, aptly named the "Sustainability Fund." This fund goes a long way in balancing our tuition fees for students and payroll/benefits for faculty!
Valid for one year
$500 can truly be a make-or-break amount for any one of our chapters. Donations of this size are typically put on our savings and emergency fund, used to offset unknown or unforseen challenges.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!