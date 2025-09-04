Cadence Music & Arts Programs

About the memberships

Cadence's Individual Sponsorships

Friends of the Arts
$10

Renews monthly

This supports basic copying and printing fees for instructors.

Supporter
$25

Renews monthly

This supports purchasing and licensing music for ensembles.

Builder
$50

Renews monthly

This level assists with savings for new instruments and technology.

Leader
$100

Renews monthly

This level assists with facility rentals.

Scholar
$150

Renews monthly

This level assists with our scholarship fund for need and merit-based scholarships.

Sustainer
$225

Renews monthly

This amount goes toward our endowment fund, aptly named the "Sustainability Fund." This fund goes a long way in balancing our tuition fees for students and payroll/benefits for faculty!

Pillar
$500

Valid for one year

$500 can truly be a make-or-break amount for any one of our chapters. Donations of this size are typically put on our savings and emergency fund, used to offset unknown or unforseen challenges.

