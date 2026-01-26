Cade’s Day And The Race To Stop Suicide

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About this event
This exclusive VIP weekend for two will bring you to Coronado for NASCAR SAN DIEGO, June 19-21, 2026! You will enjoy the luxury of a two night stay at the Hotel Del Coronado, two tickets for the race weekend, pit and race area tour, exclusive meet and greets, tour of the race area including haulers, and of course, your own race gear for the event, and more!
YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE PRESENT TO WIN THIS EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME!
Drawing will be held at CADE’S DAY, April 18th, 2026 at OHSO ARCADIA (4900 E. Indian School Road). This is an annual Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser to celebrate his birthday and his Legacy. Registration to play begins at 11, bags fly at noon!
Register here to play at Cade‘s Day, April 18th, at OHSO ARCADIA!
You get the meat, and here is your eats! With thanks to our partners at Home Depot, you can transform every meal into a wood-fired feast with the Traeger Woodridge grill. Set-It & Forget-It® ease and precision temperature control make it all effortless, from quick and easy weeknight dinners to low n’ slow Saturdays
The Roadie® 32 Wheeled Cooler is maneuverable, durable, and small-vehicle trunk compatible making it ready to navigate tailgate crowds, long road trips, and weekend tournaments. This wheeled cooler has the same cold-holding power and durability you'd expect from a Tundra® Cooler with added mobility. It's also going to last just as long thanks to its RockSolid™ Strength body construction - from the durable handle to its rugged wheels, this thing is virtually indestructible.
The dent-resistant extra strong dog bowl made for holding up to eight cups of kibble or water for your furry best friend.
18/8 stainless steel is puncture resistant, rust resistant, and dishwasher safe.
Completely food safe to to hold eight cups of food or water
BearFoot™ non-slip ring keeps bowl in place
Enjoy a one night stay in the world famous Hotel Del Coronado! This includes breakfast for two, as well as TWO beach chairs on the golden sandy beach of Coronado!
One night slumber and breakfast for two in this iconic Arizona Resort! Allow us to introduce ourselves. For almost a century, The Arizona Biltmore has stood as an Arizona landmark and one of the world’s most recognized resorts for its Frank Lloyd Wright architectural style, intuitive hospitality and storied history, all topped off with a generous splash of old Hollywood glamour.
The relaunch of this beloved property pulls back the curtain on an enchanting estate of stylish accommodations, diverse dining destinations, dazzling pools, a renewed spa and transformed meeting spaces, all dressed in a luxury not typically found in resorts of this size.
The Logo Sweatshirt And Hat, A Classic.
The most comfortable sweatshirt you'll ever own. Our single needle stitch work gives each garment a unique, one of a kind effect. All of our products go through an intense breaking-down process that gives them a vintage feel you'll love because it's broken in from day one of wearing it. You're going to live in this sweatshirt.
- Sweatshirts are UNISEX sizing
And, the carry all tote for your goodies!
The mugs for whatever your bevvie is! There will be four drawings to choose from green, natural, or black.
Bring this folding quad chair to the beach, the trail, or to that epic vista.
Lightweight crossover frame makes it easy to pack and go
Includes carry bag that you can sling over your shoulder or wear as a backpack
Ultra-supportive FlexGrid™ Fabric supports up to 500 lbs and is UV-resistant!
Get one of Cade’s favorite meals, The Caniac!
This bucket includes:
1 Carry All Cooler
1 Everyday Cane Plush Puppy
1 Raising Cane’s Logo Keychain
1 Short Sleeve Tee
1 One Love Koozie – Red and White
2 BOG Free Box Cards (Be Our Guest)
1 BOG Free Kids Combo Card (Be Our Guest)
3 BOG Free Lemonade Cards (Be Our Guest)
2 Raising Cane’s Logo Magnets
1 Lip Sauce Lip Balm
2 Click Pens
Schlepp all of your gear with this YETI Camino 50 Carryall with Internal Dividers, All-Purpose Utility, Boat and Beach Tote Bag, Durable, and Waterproof! It’s whatever you need it to be!
The bucket you didn’t know you needed, for whatever you want it to be! A great addition for your welding needs, tools, cooler, or outdoor gear!
Built for lugging, loading, and getting the job done. And, this awesome bucket comes with all of the essentials (lid, storage caddy, and gear belt)!
The no-sacrifices carry-on that’s rugged enough to handle whatever travel throws your way! Use it as your carry-on bag or your need while you are on the move!
Includes internal divider panels and mesh pockets. Includes Packing Cube, size small, to help organize your loot.
An exlcusive, hands on experience! You and 6 of your besties will join the OHSO brewmaster for a guided brew day, learning the process to make the beer, and create a custom batch that will later be tappend at OHSO Arcadia! Your tapping party is for 10 guest and includes light bites and sips of your creation! (gratuity not included).
For minimalists who need maximum durability in an everyday pack. Built for getting around town and off-grid.
Use it to get from point A to point B
Various organizational pockets to get your contents safe!
URT URT! Get your coveted URT gear pack! Tackle the heat with this beast, the ultimate in water war for the water warrior within you, and your polarized eye protection! 🦭
Get your OHSO ORANGE on with this waterproof gear fortress that doesn’t flinch in the face of high tide.
Fits perfectly in the back of your truck, motorcycle, or in your kayak
Puncture resistant ThickSkin™ Shell
Interior mesh pockets, to hold all of your essentials!
Welcome to your one night slumber at The Global Ambassador, a luxury hotel meticulously curated for the jet-setting traveler, set against the stunning backdrop of Arizona’s Camelback Mountain. Upon arrival, step into a haven of elegance, where cosmopolitan style meets unparalleled service and vibrant culinary experiences. The 141-room Global Ambassador is purposefully designed to elicit one cultivated experience!
Don’t just manage your day. Master it. We don’t organize for a sense of calm. We organize to dominate the day.
Your gear, your grind, your greatness
• External weightlifting belt attachment
• 13/15" Internal laptop sleeve
• Sealed internal shoe compartment
• Dual bottle pockets
Do you even lift? If so, meet your new favorite lifting partner.
Say goodbye to your belt taking up precious space in your bag, with this unique and specially designed lifting belt attachment that ensures functionality isn't compromised whatsoever. The CORE Duffel is made to store everything you need and support you every time you step into the gym.
Keep your bevvies cool with this exclusive fridge for your home, office, mancave, or sheshed!
Enjoy an afternoon on the world famous beach of the Hotel Del Coronado! Your set up will include 4 beach chairs and towels for the day!
take your wellness to the next level with your own Polsr Plunge!
Create a one-of-a-kind case of OHSO spirits, that will be CUSTOM labeled with YOUR logo, photo, artwork, or message! When you pick up your case you will have a private tour and tasting for up to 6 people!
TRISHA ROSS ~INSPIRED BY NATURE, ANIMALS AND THE HUMAN CONNECTION, HER ARTISTRY IS EXPRESSED IN WHIMSICAL, VIBRANT ORIGINALS IN ACRYLICS, CHARCOAL, PEN AND INK, PASTELS AND PRESENTED ON CANVAS AS WELL AS NOTE CARDS
Some consider the Estates course (formerly known as Adobe golf course) at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club to be grand and stately, a prime example of golf course design in the pre-modern era, combining rare beauty with solid trickery. It makes for a round both relaxing and challenging played on lush 50-year-old fairways, with a spacious layout, reminding on of golf as it ought to be played: the glory days when graphite went into pencils and balls were only white.
The Adobe golf course at the Arizona Golf Club measures 6,430 yards from the white tees and comes in at par-71.
This is a landmark tour for Mellencamp, marking his first time performing all his most beloved songs in a single night, some of which have not been played live in many
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!