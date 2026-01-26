Cade’s Day And The Race To Stop Suicide

This exclusive VIP weekend for two will bring you to Coronado for NASCAR SAN DIEGO, June 19-21, 2026! You will enjoy the luxury of a two night stay at the Hotel Del Coronado, two tickets for the race weekend, pit and race area tour, exclusive meet and greets, tour of the race area including haulers, and of course, your own race gear for the event, and more!





YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE PRESENT TO WIN THIS EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME!





Drawing will be held at CADE’S DAY, April 18th, 2026 at OHSO ARCADIA (4900 E. Indian School Road). This is an annual Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser to celebrate his birthday and his Legacy. Registration to play begins at 11, bags fly at noon!