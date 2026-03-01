Cadette/Senior/Ambassador Uniform

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Here's the link for more details and sizing:
https://www.girlscoutshop.com/official-cadette-senior-and-ambassador-uniform-vest
Here's the link for more details:
https://www.girlscoutshop.com/AMERICAN-FLAG-IRON-ON-PATCH?quantity=1&keywords=wavy%20flag
Ours is Nation's Capital. Here's the link for more details:
https://www.girlscoutshop.com/MADE-IN-THE-USA-JUNIOR-CADETTE-SENIOR-AMBASSADOR-GIRL-SCOUT-COUNCIL-IDENTIFICATION-STRIP-SET
You need 5 for both Troop 22073 and Troop 22019. Here's the link for more details:
https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-IRON-ON-TROOP-NUMERAL?quantity=1&troop-numeral=1
Juniors automatically move up to Cadettes when they enter 6th grade but should only wear this arc if they've met all 3 requirements to bridge:
1) Look back
2) Look forward
3) Celebrate
Here's the link for more details:
https://www.girlscoutshop.com/BRIDGE-TO-CADETTE-ARC-REVISED-2013
Cadettes automatically move up to Seniors when they enter 9th grade but should only wear this arc if they've met all 3 requirements to bridge:
1) Look back
2) Look forward
3) Celebrate
Here's the link for more details:
https://www.girlscoutshop.com/BRIDGE-TO-SENIOR-ARC-REVISED-2013
Seniors automatically move up to Ambassadors when they enter 11th grade but should only wear this arc if they've met all 3 requirements to bridge:
1) Look back
2) Look forward
3) Celebrate
Here's the link for more details:
https://www.girlscoutshop.com/BRIDGE-TO-GIRL-SCOUT-AMBASSADOR-AWARD_2
These are worn by any Girl Scout who was ever a Brownie. You can reuse the Brownie wings from your Junior uniform or purchase a new set. The wings move up everytime you get a new uniform. Here's the link for more details:
One star per year you were a Daisy (Kindergarten and 1st grade). You purchase the star and I will provide the blue disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details:
One star per year you were a Brownie (2nd and 3rd grades). You purchase the star and I will provide the green disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details:
One star per year you were a Junior (4th and 5th grades). You purchase the star and I will provide the yellow disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details:
One star per year you were a Cadette (6th, 7th and 8th grades). You purchase the star and I will provide the white disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details:
One star per year you were a Senior (9th and 10th grades). You purchase the star and I will provide the red disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details: https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-MEMBERSHIP-STAR
One star per year you were a Ambassador (11th and 12th grades). You purchase the star and I will provide the black disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details: https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-MEMBERSHIP-STAR
This is worn on the left side of a vest or on the left shoulder of a shirt if wearing a sash. It holds the 2 membership pins below. Here's the link for more details:
https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-CADETTE-SENIOR-AMBASSADOR-INSIGNIA-TAB
Here's the link for more details:
https://www.girlscoutshop.com/WORLD-TREFOIL-PIN?quantity=1&material=1
Here's the link for more details:
https://www.girlscoutshop.com/official-girl-scout-trefoil-membership-pin
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