Troop 22019

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Troop 22019

About this shop

Cadette/Senior/Ambassador Uniform

Cargo Vest item
Cargo Vest
$40

Here's the link for more details and sizing:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/official-cargo-vest

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Regular Vest item
Regular Vest
$30

Here's the link for more details and sizing:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/official-cadette-senior-and-ambassador-uniform-vest

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Tie Sash item
Tie Sash
$12.50

Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/search?keywords=sash

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Pocket Sash item
Pocket Sash
$17.50

Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/official-pocket-sash

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Council ID Set item
Council ID Set
$7.50

Ours is Nation's Capital. Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/MADE-IN-THE-USA-JUNIOR-CADETTE-SENIOR-AMBASSADOR-GIRL-SCOUT-COUNCIL-IDENTIFICATION-STRIP-SET

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Troop Numerals item
Troop Numerals
$2

You need 5 for both Troop 22073 and Troop 22019. Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-IRON-ON-TROOP-NUMERAL?quantity=1&troop-numeral=1

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Bridge to Cadettes Arc item
Bridge to Cadettes Arc
$3.25

Juniors automatically move up to Cadettes when they enter 6th grade but should only wear this arc if they've met all 3 requirements to bridge:

1) Look back

2) Look forward

3) Celebrate


Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/BRIDGE-TO-CADETTE-ARC-REVISED-2013

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Bridge to Seniors Arc item
Bridge to Seniors Arc
$3.25

Cadettes automatically move up to Seniors when they enter 9th grade but should only wear this arc if they've met all 3 requirements to bridge:

1) Look back

2) Look forward

3) Celebrate


Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/BRIDGE-TO-SENIOR-ARC-REVISED-2013

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Bridge to Ambassadors Arc item
Bridge to Ambassadors Arc
$3.25

Seniors automatically move up to Ambassadors when they enter 11th grade but should only wear this arc if they've met all 3 requirements to bridge:

1) Look back

2) Look forward

3) Celebrate


Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/BRIDGE-TO-GIRL-SCOUT-AMBASSADOR-AWARD_2

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Brownie Wings item
Brownie Wings
$2.25

These are worn by any Girl Scout who was ever a Brownie. You can reuse the Brownie wings from your Junior uniform or purchase a new set. The wings move up everytime you get a new uniform. Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/BROWNIE-GIRL-SCOUT-WINGS

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Daisy Membership Star item
Daisy Membership Star
$2

One star per year you were a Daisy (Kindergarten and 1st grade). You purchase the star and I will provide the blue disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-MEMBERSHIP-STAR

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Brownie Membership Star item
Brownie Membership Star
$2

One star per year you were a Brownie (2nd and 3rd grades). You purchase the star and I will provide the green disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-MEMBERSHIP-STAR

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Junior Membership Star item
Junior Membership Star
$2

One star per year you were a Junior (4th and 5th grades). You purchase the star and I will provide the yellow disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-MEMBERSHIP-STAR

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Cadette Membership Star item
Cadette Membership Star
$2

One star per year you were a Cadette (6th, 7th and 8th grades). You purchase the star and I will provide the white disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-MEMBERSHIP-STAR

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Senior Membership Star item
Senior Membership Star
$2

One star per year you were a Senior (9th and 10th grades). You purchase the star and I will provide the red disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details: https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-MEMBERSHIP-STAR

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Ambassador Membership Star item
Ambassador Membership Star
$2

One star per year you were a Ambassador (11th and 12th grades). You purchase the star and I will provide the black disc free of charge. Here's the link for more details: https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-MEMBERSHIP-STAR

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Insignia Tab item
Insignia Tab item
Insignia Tab
$4.75

This is worn on the left side of a vest or on the left shoulder of a shirt if wearing a sash. It holds the 2 membership pins below. Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/GIRL-SCOUT-CADETTE-SENIOR-AMBASSADOR-INSIGNIA-TAB

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World Trefoil Pin item
World Trefoil Pin
$3.25

Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/WORLD-TREFOIL-PIN?quantity=1&material=1

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Trefoil Membership Pin item
Trefoil Membership Pin
$3.75

Here's the link for more details:

https://www.girlscoutshop.com/official-girl-scout-trefoil-membership-pin

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