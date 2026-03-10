Cadron Post Chapter, NSDAR 2026 Membership Renewal

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About the memberships
Valid until June 18, 2027
Total includes renewal of National Membership, State Membership, District Membership, Chapter Membership, and the President General's Fund.
Valid until June 18, 2027
Total includes renewal of State Membership, District Membership, and Chapter Membership.
Valid until June 18, 2027
Includes renewal of Cadron Post Chapter Membership only. Must be in good standing in another Chapter.
$
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