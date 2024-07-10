Fundraising Dinner Sponsorship Opportunities

Three customized laser engraved bricks at the Library and Community Center entrance, two tickets to our fundraising dinner on August 16th, and your name on the sponsor board, digital screen and program at the event.
Gold Brick Sponsor
$500
Two customized laser engraved bricks at the Library and Community Center entrance, two tickets to our fundraising dinner on August 16th, and your name on the sponsor board, digital screen and program at the event.
Silver Brick Sponsor
$250
One customized engraved brick at the Oakley Library and Community Center entrance, two tickets to our fundraising dinner on August 16th, and your name on the sponsor board, digital screen and program at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!