Offered by

Centre for Applied Ecological Remediation

About this shop

Shirt/Book Pre Order

Ecological Remediation Readiness Book (Pre-Order) $275 sgstd
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Amount is per item

We'll be working with a local small press to print these as a coffee table book, and exploring ways to print or bind with material streams from our work!
$275 suggested donation, $75 min to cover printing costs & additional design labor, photo & art commissions etc & support our remediation efforts!

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CAER Shirt
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$

Amount is per item

CAER reclaimed shirt printed with custom designs. (mycorrhizal fungi, "agent of fate and transport" Limited Edition! Every piece is a 1 of 1
Suggested Donation $80 mininum $20, support our remediation work!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!