CAF Razorback Wing Ride Flights

Step into First Class and move to the front of the line (your pick of available time on day of ride, to be coordinated once ride day is confirmed). Also includes a Razorback CAF Tshirt, Patch, and Challenge coin.
Business Class Ride
$285
Upgrade to Business Class by including a Razorback CAF Tshirt and Patch to your experience. The perfect way to remember your experience for a long time to come!
Basic Ride
$250
Enjoy an epic ride in the front seat of Miss Cherie! The perfect gift for birthdays, Mothers Day or Fathers Day, Christmas, or just to say "get out of the house and go fly"!
